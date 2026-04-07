The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Sandwich Shops In Every State
Us humans, we like to wax nostalgic. We revel in memories and channeling sweeter times from our childhood and the past. We enjoy closing our eyes and thinking of anything that instantly transports us to another time in a very real, emotion-riddled way. For instance, think about the best sandwich you've ever eaten.
Maybe it was one your mom or dad made, cut diagonally in triangles, PB&J oozing out the edges (you might have even received that sammie without crusts if you were lucky). Or maybe your best sandwich memory is more recent, sitting at at mom and pop sandwich shop (maybe at a tiny counter), and diving into that first bite, filling your mouth with savory, satisfying bliss. From Southern pimento cheese spreads that harken to the history of life below the Mason Dixon, to northern treasures like NY-style, these handheld gems just have some kind of magic about them.
We get it, which is why we searched out the best mom and pop, locally-owned sandwich shops sending us back in time daily (or creating new best sandwich memories to set the bar for all that come after). All across the U.S., these shops are making our sammie dreams come true, one slice, sub roll, croissant, or pita pocket at a time. These joints have great taste in fare, but also serve all the feels. Join us to uncover the best hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops in every state.
Alabama: Payne's Sandwich Shop & Soda Fountain
Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain has been a beacon of sammie bliss since the late 1860s. Housed in a former drug store and said to be among Alabama's oldest operating businesses, Payne's still presents that vintage charm, complete with an old-school soda fountain. Customers can enjoy classic sandwiches like pimento cheese, BLTs, and ginormous gems like the Italian Stallion, which is stacked high with meats, cheeses, and more.
(256) 574-2140
101 E Laurel St, Scottsboro, AL 35768
Alaska: Pil's Deli
An Alaskan gem in operation for decades, Pil's Deli is a tiny, family-run sandwich shop serving big flavors. The menu features sammies, soups, and salads. With just a handful of tables, grabbing a sandwich here feels as cozy as stopping by a family member's kitchen. Pil's friendly service and trusted quality keep folks coming back (the fan favorites, like the tuna melt and avocado melt, don't hurt either).
(907) 272-6900
404 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Frank's New York Style Deli
Family-owned Frank's New York Style Deli has been bringing East Coast flavors to Phoenix via no-nonsense sandwiches for more than four decades. A popular menu item at this Arizona favorite is The Tony, showcasing a hoagie piled high with meats, cheese, veggies, and savory Italian dressing. Other options include turkey sandwiches, fresh salads, and like any proper NY Deli, even cannoli.
(602) 242-8288
2301 W Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arkansas: Terri Lynn's BBQ & Deli
Loving on Little Rock with homemade goodness since the 1950s, Terri Lynn's first started out as a tiny neighborhood grocer, then grew into a beloved deli and barbecue nook. Known for smoked meats and cheeses, sandwiches, and made-from-scratch sides, fans will point you straight to The Sharon. This must-try sammie features turkey and pepper jack on a toasted onion bun, plus coleslaw and a punchy horseradish mustard spread.
(501) 227-6371
10102 N Rodney Parham, Little Rock, AR 72227
California: Ake'Larry
It may be nothing fancy from the outside, but step inside Ake'Larry sandwich shop and what you find will definitely surprise you. This small sammie spot is earning major praise (so much that it recently opened its second locale). Customers seek Ake'Larry out especially for the sandwiches served on house-made focaccia and filled with flavor. They're elevated with unexpected additions like pork tonkatsu between the bread, too. Friendly service and small details (like complimentary samples), also earn points.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Spinelli's Market
The muffuletta may be the signature sandwich for Louisiana State, but at Colorado's Spinelli's Market, that same bayou flavor is brought to the table in a big way. This Italian-inspired shop showcases recipes reflecting generations of influence and a commitment to making things in-house. The muffuletta pairs quality bread, meats, cheese, and olive spread to create a flavorburst in every bite. Served cold or warmed, it's the star at Spinelli's.
(303) 329-8143
4621 E 23rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207
Connecticut: Katz's Deli
Katz's Deli keeps the classic Jewish deli spirit alive, serving its diners a menu filled with all the traditional favorites (including a Reuben that should be added to the list of the best reuben sandwiches in the U.S.). Despite its unassuming strip mall location, it's a worthy destination for anyone who craves sandwiches chock-full of pastrami, corned beef, and more. With a no-frills feel complete with booths and counter seating, this place stays busy.
(203) 389-5301
1658 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, CT 06525
Delaware: Malin's Deli
Looking for the best cheesesteak sandwiches you can find outside of Philly? Try Malin's Deli, a true family operation built on decades of hard work, adaptability, and knowing customers by name. This butcher shop from the 1970s has grown into a go-to spot for made-to-order sandwiches, fresh-sliced meats, and, you guessed it, crowd-pleasing cheesesteaks. From house-roasted turkey to scrumptious breakfast sandwiches, everything here is served with care (customers included).
(302) 368-0431
812 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713
Florida: West Tampa Sandwich Shop
We've featured where to find the absolute best Cuban sandwiches across America, and we should definitely add West Tampa Sandwich Shop to this list. Family-owned since the 1970s, this hole-in-the-wall treasure cranks out expertly crafted Cuban sandwiches. The most famous version is the Honey Cuban, which showcases a slight sweetness. It's a winning pick locals and even visiting presidents (looking at you, Obama) go out of their way to nab.
westtampasandwichshoprestaurant.com
(813) 873-7104
3904 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
Georgia: Brian's Giant Subs
Some believe subs are the most American sandwich, so Brian's Giant Subs is on the right track zoning in on these monster sammies. True to its name, the subs flying out of this kitchen are colossal, packed with freshly sliced meats and quality ingredients that have earned high praise (and major recognition). Whether you build your own or go with a tried-and-true house favorite, you'll leave full, satisfied, and impressed.
(478) 272-6880
1632 Veterans Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021
Hawaii: Sprout Sandwich Shop
Bringing aloha and good flavors to local residents and Hawaii visitors for just over a decade, Sprout Sandwich Shop offers handcrafted selections made with ingredients right from the islands. Everything sprouting up here is prepared daily, including the famed house-made pickled onions. The menu covers both veggie-friendly and meat-centric offerings, and takeout-only keeps things simple and "no worries" here (just the way Hawaii likes it).
(833) 697-9788
1154 Koko Head Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: The Twisted Fig
The Twisted Fig brings an innovative, feel-good approach to the Idaho sandwich scene. Opened in 2021 inside a historic building, this sandwich spot features fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced locally whenever possible. The menu blends comfort and creativity, serving diners gourmet sandwiches alongside soups and house-made desserts. There's also a strong emphasis on inclusivity here, with vegan and gluten-free options ensuring everyone has a seat at this table.
(208) 440-9355
718 Main St, Ste 104, Caldwell, ID 83605
Illinois: TriBecca's Sandwich Shop
TriBecca's Sandwich Shop in Chicago began as a pop-up, then grew into a full-fledged neighborhood favorite. Much of this is thanks to its inventive takes on Midwest-inspired sammies. Created by a husband-and-wife team, TriBecca's menu nods to tradition (the classics are covered here), while also toying with creative twists showcasing surprising ingredients that become instant hits. There are even vegetarian options so tasty, none dare ask "where's the meat?"
(773) 878-2717
2949 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana: Subito
Subito was quietly making its way when along came Guy Fieri and alerted us all to its awesomeness. The Indianapolis sandwich shop gained national attention after the famous chef visited, but locals have known about this treasure since day one. Everything is made in-house here, from the bread to the slow-cooked meats filling each sandwich. Don't sleep on favorites like the Revelo, with mojo-marinated pork shoulder, or the Dip, which brings long-roasted brisket to the table.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Village Corner Deli
The Village Corner Deli brings classic New York-style deli flavors to appreciative diners in Davenport, Iowa. With meats and cheeses sliced fresh daily, plus creative specials that keep things interesting, this spot serves up everything from Corned Beef to Cuban sandwiches (the cheekily named The Don Correleone gets particular praise), and even savory soups. Village Corner is so special, that people admit dreaming of it when they move far away.
(563) 323-2333
1030 Mound St, Davenport, IA 52803
Kansas: Latchkey Deli
Latchkey Deli offers it all at this full service operation extending beyond your average sammie shop. Elite ingredients (many locally sourced), plus an atmosphere that nails that old-school niche, are the orders of the day here. House-made items like pastrami, pickles, and sauerkraut impress, while house-curing, fresh toppings, and stellar bread bring the shine. What results is a sandwich array diners adore (especially those Reubens). Did we mention the handmade Italian sodas?
(785) 424-7350
1035 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Dad's Favorites Deli
Family-run Dad's Favorites Deli has a serious following thanks to one key detail: the signature, house-made cheese spreads customers can't stop talking about. They're the foundation of nearly every sandwich (a very good thing). Favorites include the Rushmore, which gathers roast beef, bacon, fried onion straws, and barbecue sauce on bread, then lets guests dunk it all in rich beer cheese for good measure. Talk about a mountain of mmmmmm.
(859) 309-1930
820 Lane Allen Rd, Lexington, KY 40504
Louisiana: Cochon Butcher
Cochon Butcher elevates the humdrum sandwich shop without losing its soul. This butcher-counter-style hotspot, an offshoot of the fine dining affair next door, focuses on house-made everything (cured meats, pickles, sauces), served on fresh bread delivered daily. While the menu is filled with options, the muffuletta steals the spotlight as one of the most celebrated in the state. Did we mention Cochon has even received a nod from good ol' Michelin?
(504) 588-7675
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Red Door Market and Deli
Red Door Market and Deli brings old-school sandwich shop charm to the coast of Maine. Opened in 2019 by two hardcore foodies, this little shop quickly generated buzz for its tasty breakfast and lunch offerings. From wondrous Reubens to customizable creations (who doesn't love to choose exactly what they want?), everything here is made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and an extra helping of care.
(207) 937-8591
39 Old Orchard St, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Maryland: Crofton Depot Carryout
Crofton Depot Carryout is a family-owned favorite that has earned local love for its ample portions and pretty darn delicious menu. From breakfast sandwiches that start your day with pure bliss to lunchtime fare that never fails to deliver, everything is made with fresh ingredients. The avocado and veggie options offer diners a lighter pick, while tried-and-true sides like fries and mozzarella sticks are the ideal sidekicks for any sammie.
(410) 721-0220
2135 Defense Hwy, Ste 7, Crofton, MD 21114
Massachusetts: Archie's New York Deli
Archie's New York Deli brings its distinctly NYC-style of sammie to downtown Boston, starting early with breakfast sandwiches, then going strong right through lunch. The menu here features combos like the Food Artist, packed with beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing delivered on dark rye. Regulars will point you to the Reubens, too, and the whoop-worthy Yahoo sandwich, so good they become part of daily routines.
(617) 330-5145
101 Arch St #150, Boston, MA 02110
Michigan: Original Gonella's
Original Gonella's has been faithfully delighting Detroit taste buds at its OG locale for decades (since then expanding to a second spot, too). The Italian sub is the big draw here, showcasing layers of meats, cheese, shredded lettuce, and a nice kick of vinegar, but you can also nab classics like chicken salad, or even build your own. Everything, from the slicing to the wrapping, is done with expert precision that customers can see and taste.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: North Star Deli
North Star Deli has an old-school sandwich shop energy that makes it memorable (that, plus its out-of-this-world sammies). It's a compact, mostly grab-and-go space, but the sandwiches themselves are far from tiny. Menu options like the North Star Deluxe or The Dino Italian Club bring tasty ingredients (think fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, expertly seasoned meats, and more) into tightly packed, flavorful combinations. Locals call these treasures among the best in the Twin Cities.
(651) 420-2583
315 W 46th St, Minneapolis MN 55419
Mississippi: Sermon Sandwich Bar
Sermon Sandwich Bar has a unique approach shaped by the founder's deep connection to community and faith. The menu here reflects a mix of influences, with options ranging from mouthwatering Reubens to a Cubano, and even a bologna muffuletta. Ingredients are fresh, the sandwiches delicious, and a grab-and-go setup offers convenience. The strong reviews and repeat customers suggest it's already made a meaningful impact (just what the owner envisioned).
instagram.com/sermonsandwichbar
2906 N State St, Ste 108, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Blues City Deli
Starting as a small market operation, Blues City Deli shifted almost entirely to sandwiches once locals made their preferences clear. The menu draws inspiration from stretches along the Blues Highway (hence the name), with po' boys, Italian subs (heyyyy Muffuletta), and cherry wood smoked pastrami picks taking the driver seat. Selections that especially shine include the Big Tommy, with roast beef and grilled veggies on garlic cheese bread.
(314) 773-8225
2438 McNair Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Mama Mac's
Mama Mac's has been a steady presence in Big Sky country for roughly 30 years. The foundation here is the bread (baked fresh in varieties like sourdough, rye, and onion dill), which sets the delicious tone for everything built on top of it. Mama Mac's offers diners hot, grilled sandwiches, like pastrami and cheesesteaks, and classic deli options, like chicken or egg salad. There's even flexibility to build your own, too.
(406) 522-8690
81809 Gallatin Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
Nebraska: The Toasted Goat
True to its name, The Toasted Goat centers its entire sandwich approach around one defining detail: that golden goodness gained by an impeccable toast. The oven-baked sandwiches here come with sublimely crisp exteriors that customers line up for. The Iron Man, featuring roast beef, BBQ sauce, ooey gooey cheddar cheese, and veggies keeps patrons pleased. The space also offers cold sandwiches, a nice drink menu, and even live music.
(308) 251-5389
15 E 24th St, Kearney, NE 68847
Nevada: Cured & Whey
Operating as both a sandwich shop and specialty cheese counter, Cured & Whey boasts an inventory of global meats and cheeses that inform every menu item. Sandwiches include the Duck Reuben, which swaps traditional ingredients for duck ham, while keeping the core recipe the same. Both hot and cold sandwiches are crafted with carefully curated components and house-made elements. Basically, think high-quality charcuterie translated into epic sandwich form.
(702) 429-3617
6265 S Valley View Blvd, Ste K, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Marsh Brothers Deli at the Little Store
Marsh Brothers Deli serves scratch-made everything, ensuring regulars keep returning. Brothers Bud and Scott handle meats like pastrami and turkey in-house, crafting tasty sandwiches with savory flavor, many thanks to a wood-fired framework. Daily specials come and go, so fans keep close eyes on social media for exciting new offerings, like spicy Reubens or fried chicken wraps. Also on deck? Homemade donuts, soups, and beer.
facebook.com/marshbrothersdelii/
(603) 727-9329
55 School St, Lebanon, NH 03766
New Jersey: Veloce Specialty Sandwiches
Sparking joy in Jersey City, Veloce Specialty Sandwiches is known for its fresh bread, which holds together loads of delicious ingredients, like Buffalo chicken cutlets, prosciutto ham, eggplant parm and more. Whether hot or cold, or even in wrap form, every sandwich element gets the utmost attention. Regulars point to this consistency, proper portioning, and the Chicken Vodka Parm, as major draws.
(201) 267-9555
457 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
New Mexico: All Roads Cafe
All Roads Cafe ensures customers never get bored, offering diners everything from classic Reubens to more out-of-the-box sandwich selections. One particularly surprising Hawaiian-inspired sammie combines ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and teriyaki on toasted sourdough. Specials rotate in, presenting new and delicious delights that draw repeat visits. Sandwiches come with house-made chips, with options for seasoning adding greater customization. There's even a lighter menu and kid-friendly picks.
(505) 331-7660
150 NM-344 Ste J, Edgewood, NM 87015
New York: Joey Roses
Joey Roses may not proclaim itself loudly as a sandwich destination, but those who know what's up flock here for the sammies coming out of the kitchen. Owner Joe DeRosa channels both nostalgia and unpredictability with his offerings, which cover everything from the fan favorite, Italian-style The 'Ami to truly offbeat treasures throwing potato chips, Nutella, and even marshmallow fluff into the mix. Did we mention the bread is made fresh daily?
(646) 692-4020
174 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Ideal's Sandwich & Grocery
Ideal's Sandwich & Grocery gleans menu inspiration from Northeastern deli traditions, a nod to its founders' backgrounds in New York and Boston. Here, bread is baked fresh and interesting, elevated takes on sandwiches, like the chopped cheese or the chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe, show great attention given to both texture and flavor balance. Add house touches, like the signature sauce, and you've got a recipe folks will (and do) line up for.
(919) 724-0241
2108 Angier Ave, Durham, NC 27703
North Dakota: Magic City Hoagies & Sweets
Said to serve the best sandwich around, Magic City Hoagies & Sweets wows diners with a wide-ranging menu, featuring everything from classic subs to more eclectic offerings. The top-selling Italian hoagie remains a go-to choice for customers, but sandwiches like the Beast (aptly named and loaded with multiple meats and fries), definitely keep things interesting. There are even options for customization, including veggie and gluten-free choices.
(701) 839-4771
123 Main St S, Minot, ND 58701
Ohio: Diamond Deli
Run by two brothers, Diamond Deli keeps things moving with its no-frills cafeteria-style setup. Many customers come specifically for the high-as-the-sky Reubens loaded with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and a serious house-made Thousand Island that isn't kidding around. Sandwiches hit the grill press before being served, ensuring everything stays locked (in) and loaded. Lines for fans form regularly, and even celebrities are smart enough to stop-in (looking at you, Kiefer Sutherland).
(330) 762-5877
378 S Main St, Akron, OH 44311
Oklahoma: The Lunch Box
Keeping it simple yet savory in Shawnee, Oklahoma, The Lunchbox has a menu that locals love. Meats are cooked in-house and sandwich offerings range from chicken salad to grilled cheese, alongside a rotating lineup of super delicious soups (the ideal sidekick to any sammie). One constant is the meatloaf sandwich, a mouthwatering fixture that has its own fanbase. There's also a Southwest turkey club for those seeking a lighter bite.
facebook.com/thelunchboxshawnee
(405) 432-5232
217 E Main St, Shawnee, OK 74801
Oregon: Taste Tickler
If there's one sandwich shop that nails a dynamic pairing, it's Taste Tickler. This Portland gem combines sub shop mainstays with Korean-influenced flavors, producing menu selections Oregonians crave. Open since the 1970s, it's known for sandwiches like the steak Philly, with thinly sliced steak cooked in a soy-garlic sauce before being tucked into a fully loaded roll. The outlet also crosses into bento territory ... and ain't nobody mad about it.
(503) 282-3681
1704 NE 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97212
Pennsylvania: Christie's Deli
Flexibility is the order of the day at Christie's Deli. The menu here switches up as much as fashionistas change outfits, with daily handwritten specials and regulars keeping close tabs on what's new to quell their cravings. Breakfast sandwiches are big sellers and deemed among the best in Philly, but the sammie variety stretches well beyond that. Buzz about Christie's first grew through word of mouth, but national recognition has caught up.
(215) 563-0555
1822 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Rhode Island: The Salty General
The Salty General focuses on precision, with each sandwich crafted on carefully chosen bread, then filled to bursting with house-made components. Owner Philip Dimin develops his menu with the skill of an artist, drawing on impressive techniques like pickling and sauces that make the sandwiches stand out. The classics are covered here, as well as more eclectic picks, like a fried mortadella sandwich with potato chips layered inside.
(401) 515-7039
1004 Boston Neck Rd, Narragansett, RI 0288
South Carolina: Ole Fashioned Sandwich Shoppe
Ole Fashioned Sandwich Shoppe in Mullins, South Carolina, sticks closely to its name, offering diners a menu featuring familiar combinations served with a whole lotta love and care. Unsurprisingly, chicken salad and pimento cheese stand out as go-to sammie orders here, true to typical Southern palates. The setting also draws in clientele, thanks to its warmth and true sense of hospitality, where you feel almost like family while enjoying your sammie.
facebook.com/p/Ole-Fashioned-Sandwich-Shoppe
(843) 561-0197
118 S Main St, Mullins, SC 29574
South Dakota: North End Bakery and Deli
North End Bakery and Deli bakes its bread in-house using a French-inspired approach. Owner Conner McMahan also ups the ante by emphasizing scratch-made components across the board (we're talking everything from spreads to pickles). This detailed care shows up in both breakfast and lunch sandwiches, like the smoky mushroom or egg-based offerings (hello Egg Benedip). The focaccia is also a fan fave, garnering effusive customer praise.
(605) 610-9210
421 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Rae's Sandwich Shoppe
Customers coming to Rae's Sandwich Shoppe won't be left wanting, because these sammies don't hold back (especially when it comes to flavor and portion size). Family-owned since 2002, Rae's operates mostly as a grab-and-go lunch stop, and according to reports, the Reuben alone is worth the drive. Here, New Orleans-style baguettes act as the base for hot sandwiches filled with slow-roasted meats and various toppings that always come correct.
(615) 507-9131
501 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219
Texas: Weinberger's Deli
Weinberger's Deli may be in Texas, but it clearly channeled its Chicago roots when creating its menu. The shop has many sammie styles, from hot pastrami to cheesesteaks and Cubans. One of the most talked-about orders is the Bourdain, which showcases toasted garlic bread laden with bacon, grilled mortadella, and a wealth of other goodies. The counter-service format moves things quickly, but lines can build (so you know it must be good).
(817) 670-5729
601 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051
Utah: Hidden Peak Provisions Deli
Hidden Peak Provisions proudly centers its popular sandwiches around local sourcing, with nearly every element tied to nearby producers. Bread comes from a neighboring baker, focusing greatly on sourdough that gives each sammie a special, subtle tang. The menu includes options like a roasted chicken hoagie, a turkey sammie with Russian dressing, and a cauliflower Reuben that re-envisions the classic (vegetarian style), complete with sauerkraut and pickles made in-house.
(435) 315-3373
93 W Main St, Ste A, Midway, UT 84049
Vermont: The Vermont Country Deli
The sandwiches at The Vermont Country Deli are crafted using house-made bread and regionally inspired ingredients, meaning menu picks like turkey with cranberry or roast beef with horseradish reflect clear Green Mountain energy. The setting is unique, combining deli counter and market, so customers often leave with more than just lunch. A single stop for scratch-made soups, baked goods, and prepared foods too? What more could you want?
(802) 257-9254
436 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Virginia: Coppola's Deli
Coppola's Deli has been cranking out stellar Italian-style sandwiches since the 1980s, maintaining a tried-and-true format that hasn't needed much adjustment. Behind the counter, meats are sliced to order and piled onto tasty rolls, then paired with cheese, lettuce, oil, vinegar, etc. The process is exact and efficient, shaped by decades of expert repetition. Vegetarian options like the Cheese Colombo also hold court on this menu, right alongside cold cut mainstays.
(804) 359-6969
2900 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
Washington: Urban Chops
Urban Chops gives its sandwiches a tasty Vietnamese and Chinese twist, offering customers the choice between baguettes or steamed buns, both filled with proteins like ginger shrimp or soft shell crab, then finished with various pickled veggies, herbs, and house sauce. The exact combinations are flexible, with a wide range of options available to diners that keep things fresh. Unsurprisingly, the shop has earned national attention for its deliciously unique niche cuisine.
(206) 565-4430
512 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002
West Virginia: The Springs Soup & Sandwich
A locally rooted operation with a no-fuss approach to its comfort food-focused fare, The Springs Soup & Sandwich presents diners with a mouthwatering menu centered around hot, pressed sandwiches and satisfying soups. Various sandwiches, like the Highlander or Springboard, are popular here, as are more familiar picks (looking at you, Reubens). Soups are savory and make the perfect pairing, arriving hot and expertly-seasoned.
facebook.com/TheSpringsWebster
(304) 300-0944
86 Main St, Webster Springs, WV 26288
Wisconsin: Hen's Deli
What's hatching at Hen's Deli in Milwaukee? How about a menu boasting the best sandwiches that keep things super fresh, showcasing various proteins and delicious daily features? Diners will find all of that and more at this family-run sandwich shop, offering everything from tortas filled with options like Brazilian spare rib to bagel sandwiches helmed by heavenly scratch-made bread. Ingredients like pickled vegetables and spreads are also concocted onsite.
(414) 935-2287
209 W Florida St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Wyoming: Saratoga Sandwich Company
Saratoga Sandwich Company knows its customers deserve the very best, which is why it relies on recognizable, high-quality ingredients like Boar's Head meats and locally sourced produce. Breakfast and lunch options share space with a full coffee bar at this happening hotspot, making it a fun and flexible sandwich stop that stays buzzing throughout the day. The setting leans into its Western frontier identity, which customers can't seem to get enough of.
(307) 326-5555
104 W Bridge Ave, Saratoga, WY 82331
Methodology
Finding these hole-in-the-wall sandwich spots took some serious legwork. We dug deep into local food communities and neighborhood recommendations, paying close attention to what real customers consistently praised. We also factored in firsthand tasting experiences to truly weigh in on what's what. Finally, we cross-checked expert write-ups and notable national rankings. The goal wasn't to spotlight the obvious heavy hitters, but to uncover mom and pop places that might not dominate headlines, but more than deserve applause.