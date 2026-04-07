Us humans, we like to wax nostalgic. We revel in memories and channeling sweeter times from our childhood and the past. We enjoy closing our eyes and thinking of anything that instantly transports us to another time in a very real, emotion-riddled way. For instance, think about the best sandwich you've ever eaten.

Maybe it was one your mom or dad made, cut diagonally in triangles, PB&J oozing out the edges (you might have even received that sammie without crusts if you were lucky). Or maybe your best sandwich memory is more recent, sitting at at mom and pop sandwich shop (maybe at a tiny counter), and diving into that first bite, filling your mouth with savory, satisfying bliss. From Southern pimento cheese spreads that harken to the history of life below the Mason Dixon, to northern treasures like NY-style, these handheld gems just have some kind of magic about them.

We get it, which is why we searched out the best mom and pop, locally-owned sandwich shops sending us back in time daily (or creating new best sandwich memories to set the bar for all that come after). All across the U.S., these shops are making our sammie dreams come true, one slice, sub roll, croissant, or pita pocket at a time. These joints have great taste in fare, but also serve all the feels. Join us to uncover the best hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops in every state.