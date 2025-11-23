The Best Reuben Sandwiches You Can Find In The US

The Reuben is everything a deli does best, stacked between two slices of rye: cured meat, melted Swiss, tangy sauerkraut, and the generous swipe of Russian or Thousand Island dressing, depending on your preference. However, the sandwich inspires the kind of heated, lifelong loyalty usually reserved for sports teams. Every deli has its own way of building one, and every regular has a preferred stance in the eternal pastrami-versus-corned-beef debate.

Team Pastrami will tell you it makes it better. Team Corned Beef will swear that swapping in pastrami makes it a totally different sandwich, one that belongs on a whole other "Best of" list. New Yorkers insist their version is the blueprint, while Midwesterners swear the Reuben was born in Omaha.

What's not up for debate is how good it is and how perfectly balanced it is. What follows is a tour of the best Reubens in the country. The places that still hand-slice the meat, grill the rye, and treat this sandwich like the craft it is. Show up with an appetite (many of these look like skyscrapers on bread) and a little free time. The best ones often come with a line, and that's part of the experience.