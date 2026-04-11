Why Your Olive Oil Turns Cloudy And How To Prevent It
If you're an avid home cook, chances are you've witnessed your olive oil turn cloudy, hazy, or thick. It's hard not to jump to the conclusion that your oil's gone bad, but the truth is, olive oil can become cloudy for a number of reasons, not all of which are bad. In my experience, the main culprit behind cloudy olive oil is when it's been stored at a cold ambient temperature; anything below 50 degrees Fahrenheit is when it starts to naturally solidify. The oil will take on an opaque whiter appearance and become very thick.
If you've ever stored a homemade vinaigrette with the addition of olive oil in the refrigerator, chances are you've already witnessed this happening. Fortunately, it only takes a few hours for this to reverse itself; the olive oil simply needs to warm up to ambient temperatures slightly to re-liquify. This version of cloudiness doesn't indicate anything to worry about, but it's one that novice cooks are sometimes alarmed by (jelly-like olive oil is admittedly a little odd). And if your olive oil has been sitting next to, say, a cold window during winter, simply move it somewhere slightly less drafty, and it'll clear up in no time. Just be sure not to store the kitchen staple in the fridge.
Other reasons why your olive oil might be cloudy
Another reason your olive oil might be cloudy is that it's unfiltered, which is the immediate result of an olive's pressing. Most olive oils are filtered to remove any particulate matter and to clarify the product, but some people prefer the natural state of the olive oil straight from the fruit. The extra solids and minute amount of water in the unfiltered oil may impart an undesired flavor later, which is why experts recommend you consume the unfiltered stuff faster.
And yes, one last reason why your olive oil is cloudy is simply that it's gone bad. A mix of light exposure, oxygen, and plain old time will turn any opened oil rancid, so just employ the good old sniff test. If your oil smells distinctly like crayons or wax (it's pretty apparent), or it tastes off or flat, you're better off getting a new bottle. Just go off the checklist first, though, like whether or not the oil is cold, unfiltered, or just plain old, before you panic. Most of the time, you'll be fine, but at worst, you might just need to go shopping.