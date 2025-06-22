The Kitchen Staple You Need To Keep Far Away From The Fridge

Based on consumption data, olive oil has become one of the beloved kitchen essentials in American households in recent years. Because it's silky, flavorful, and highly versatile, you can use it in almost anything, from dips and salad dressings to frying and baking. And due to its many health benefits, it is considered the golden standard in healthy cooking fats. However, there's something you need to know about olive oil and the best place to store it. While it's true that olive oil, or any other kitchen oil, for that matter, should be stored in a cool, dark place, that does not mean it belongs in the refrigerator.

The cold temperature inside the fridge can cause olive oil, including extra virgin olive oil, to solidify, cloud, or crystallize. While this does not ruin the oil, it can be annoying when you need to use it, because it does not come out of the bottle like it's supposed to in its liquid state. You will then have to wait for it to thaw before you can smoothly pour it out of the glass bottle. The same is true for when you store your olive oil in a squeeze bottle. You need to wait a little bit before you can easily pinch it out of the plastic container.