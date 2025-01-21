The Salty Addition That Can Take Your Vinaigrettes To A New Level
Vinaigrette is a versatile dressing that can be used for more than just salads. Whether it's drizzled over a burrito (Chipotle's honey vinaigrette recipe is ideal for this) or used as a marinade for meat, vinaigrette can do no wrong. Its tangy, acidic flavor complements almost anything it touches. But it's the addition of capers that really takes it to the next level. These little briny gems not only add a savory saltiness, they also bring extra tanginess and sharp notes for a more flavorful dressing.
Capers offer more than just a briny piquant kick, too. They're the perfect addition to seafood salads, where they help balance the fish flavor while enhancing the dish as a whole. It's easy to rescue bland tuna salad with umami-packed capers. But why stop at salads? You can skip the greens entirely and use your caper-infused vinaigrette as a marinade for fish such as salmon, too.
Making a vinaigrette with capers is easy. Simply combine them with ingredients such as white wine vinegar or lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, and your preferred seasonings. It'll stay fresh in the fridge for around three days, so you can make it in advance and always have a jar of this flavorful vinaigrette on hand.
Capers are a small yet mighty flavor bomb
Believe it or not, capers are actually small, unripe pickled flower buds. They come from a caper bush called capparis spinosa, which is grown in the Mediterranean. These flower buds might resemble small green olives, but they offer a unique combination of salty, tangy, and lemony flavors that create the perfect savory bite to your vinaigrette. Capers may be small, but their flavor can pack a punch. You can chop them finely, or leave them whole depending on your preference. Either way, they'll bring a refreshing, mouthwatering tang to your salad dressing or marinade.
If you're looking for more ways to incorporate capers into your meals, there are plenty of ways to do just that. Use them to add flavor to homemade beef short ribs topped with an olive-caper vinaigrette, where they're combined with anchovies and lemon zest. They work brilliantly in chicken piccata, or add them to silky sauces, or hearty pasta dishes.
If you want to add an extra salty crunch to all kinds of dishes from breakfast eggs to soup, you can even fry capers in hot oil — just be sure to drain and dry them first. So whether this is your first time experimenting with capers in your vinaigrette, or you're already a fan, why not try frying them next time? You might just discover a new favorite way to elevate your meal.