The Salty Addition That Can Take Your Vinaigrettes To A New Level

Vinaigrette is a versatile dressing that can be used for more than just salads. Whether it's drizzled over a burrito (Chipotle's honey vinaigrette recipe is ideal for this) or used as a marinade for meat, vinaigrette can do no wrong. Its tangy, acidic flavor complements almost anything it touches. But it's the addition of capers that really takes it to the next level. These little briny gems not only add a savory saltiness, they also bring extra tanginess and sharp notes for a more flavorful dressing.

Capers offer more than just a briny piquant kick, too. They're the perfect addition to seafood salads, where they help balance the fish flavor while enhancing the dish as a whole. It's easy to rescue bland tuna salad with umami-packed capers. But why stop at salads? You can skip the greens entirely and use your caper-infused vinaigrette as a marinade for fish such as salmon, too.

Making a vinaigrette with capers is easy. Simply combine them with ingredients such as white wine vinegar or lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, and your preferred seasonings. It'll stay fresh in the fridge for around three days, so you can make it in advance and always have a jar of this flavorful vinaigrette on hand.