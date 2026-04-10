Tasty (And Affordable) Airport Meals Are Easy To Find If You Keep This In Mind

When taking a long flight across the country, you may be compelled to grab some grub at an airport (especially if you follow Gordon Ramsay's advice and avoid airplane food at all costs). It doesn't often excite the taste buds and costs more than you'd prefer to spend on a quick meal, but hey, you gotta eat. But according to Alena Warfield, a travel agent with Vincent Vacations, settling for lackluster airport fare doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion.

As an expert on traveling in style, Warfield revealed where folks should look if they want a tasty meal — major hub airports, especially in the airline lounges, she said. "Quality varies based upon the airport and the lounge brand. But I do find there are often more healthy options, and much wider varieties." The best part: the meals are better than affordable — they are typically complimentary to members with access.

What constitutes a quality meal varies by person (Warfield says her favorite is Delta lounges). "If you're flying international airlines, say Lufthansa, I find their offerings to be more polarizing; you can't be a picky eater and travel on international airlines!" she said. "While lounges in Cancun are minimally stocked and often at capacity due to higher demands. Delta Lounges are often my favorite." Of course, not everyone can just stumble into an airport lounge. They are designed to be exclusive, and getting in requires special access. Thankfully, there are several ways to gain admittance if people want to separate themselves from the rest of the riffraff and enjoy a quality meal during a layover.