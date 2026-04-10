Tasty (And Affordable) Airport Meals Are Easy To Find If You Keep This In Mind
When taking a long flight across the country, you may be compelled to grab some grub at an airport (especially if you follow Gordon Ramsay's advice and avoid airplane food at all costs). It doesn't often excite the taste buds and costs more than you'd prefer to spend on a quick meal, but hey, you gotta eat. But according to Alena Warfield, a travel agent with Vincent Vacations, settling for lackluster airport fare doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion.
As an expert on traveling in style, Warfield revealed where folks should look if they want a tasty meal — major hub airports, especially in the airline lounges, she said. "Quality varies based upon the airport and the lounge brand. But I do find there are often more healthy options, and much wider varieties." The best part: the meals are better than affordable — they are typically complimentary to members with access.
What constitutes a quality meal varies by person (Warfield says her favorite is Delta lounges). "If you're flying international airlines, say Lufthansa, I find their offerings to be more polarizing; you can't be a picky eater and travel on international airlines!" she said. "While lounges in Cancun are minimally stocked and often at capacity due to higher demands. Delta Lounges are often my favorite." Of course, not everyone can just stumble into an airport lounge. They are designed to be exclusive, and getting in requires special access. Thankfully, there are several ways to gain admittance if people want to separate themselves from the rest of the riffraff and enjoy a quality meal during a layover.
Easy access to airport lounges
Different types of airport lounges have varying requirements to gain entry. Airlines themselves generally only allow business and first-class customers to enter their lounges, so if you splurged on your plane ticket, you're in luck. Alternatively, you may be able to redeem travel miles to acquire access. If you don't have enough miles racked up to take advantage of that option, you can simply buy a day pass in some locations.
There are also third-party lounges often hosted by credit card companies. People with a Capital One Venture X card or a Chase Sapphire Reserve card are typically afforded access to those clubs just by being members. If you're looking for the most affordable way to get some good eats in an airport lounge, signing up for a credit card may be the way to go.
Publicly available meal options will work in a pinch, and Alena Warfield noted that there isn't much of a difference between pre- and post-security choices. "I find I rarely purchase/enjoy any food or drink until through security," she said. The Takeout compiled a list of the best airport food in every state, and it features locations before security and after. But I'm with Warfield on this one — I don't like to get a bite until I've completed the whole confiscate-my-suntan-lotion song and dance, either.
When you're just looking to quell a grumbling stomach, Chick-fil-A has the most fast food airport locations, so finding one shouldn't be difficult. But if you are short on time, Warfield suggested getting a satisfying nibble to tide you over on the flight. "Something protein-packed, meat sticks are my favorite go-to!"