Where To Find The Best Airport Food In Every State

Airport food isn't exactly known for its quality. Options are usually limited to fast food chains that can easily be found elsewhere without having to endure a long line of hungry travelers. Menus are often pared down, and the prices leave you wondering why airport food is so expensive. But things have been turning around in the terminals recently. Big names — and even bigger menus — are hitting airports around the country. Nowadays, travelers can look forward to dining in restaurants helmed by top chefs in one terminal, and local hotspots that offer a taste of the local food scene in another.

Digging through customer reviews, spotlights in local publications, and award wins helped us compile a list of the best airport food in every state. Just like the flights arriving and departing every day, the cuisines featured here come from all over. Some of these restaurants are enough to lure customers to the airport, not just as a pitstop, but to enjoy a delicious meal. Whether you're a passenger, a pilot, or just someone looking for a good bite to eat, these spots will take you on a flavor journey before the wheels ever leave the tarmac.