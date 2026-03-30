Where To Find The Best Airport Food In Every State
Airport food isn't exactly known for its quality. Options are usually limited to fast food chains that can easily be found elsewhere without having to endure a long line of hungry travelers. Menus are often pared down, and the prices leave you wondering why airport food is so expensive. But things have been turning around in the terminals recently. Big names — and even bigger menus — are hitting airports around the country. Nowadays, travelers can look forward to dining in restaurants helmed by top chefs in one terminal, and local hotspots that offer a taste of the local food scene in another.
Digging through customer reviews, spotlights in local publications, and award wins helped us compile a list of the best airport food in every state. Just like the flights arriving and departing every day, the cuisines featured here come from all over. Some of these restaurants are enough to lure customers to the airport, not just as a pitstop, but to enjoy a delicious meal. Whether you're a passenger, a pilot, or just someone looking for a good bite to eat, these spots will take you on a flavor journey before the wheels ever leave the tarmac.
Alabama: Dinner Bell Cafe at Dothan Regional Airport
The dinner bells are ringing, and the Dinner Bell Cafe is answering the call with Southern comfort foods you need to try. With award-winning pies and plates piled high with creamy mac and cheese, you'll feel like you're sitting in Grandma's dining room, not an airport. In fact, patrons flock here even without a flight booked. The only journey they're looking forward to is one for the taste buds.
(334) 984-0116
Terminal building, before security
Alaska: Sweet Caribou at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
If you're tired of greasy burgers bogging you down before a 12-hour flight, Sweet Caribou offers a more nutritious take on airport fare. Bowls packed with quinoa and kale, and hearty sandwiches on delicious ciabatta will fuel you through any journey. Even better, each bowl comes with a mini macaron and complimentary water — something you'll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
(907) 223-5160
Between Concourses B and C
Arizona: Matt's Big Breakfast at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Travelers get a big, bold taste of Phoenix when they stop in at Matt's Big Breakfast. With dishes good enough to win over Guy Fieri himself, it's no wonder that Matt's is a staple inside and outside the terminal. A generous plate piled high with country sausage, eggs, and home fries, alongside a bloody mary with a bacon salt rim, is just one of the many options.
Terminal 4, next to Gate B5
Arkansas: Smokewood American Grill at Northwest Arkansas International Airport
Smokewood American Grill is one of those restaurants you'll wish existed outside the airport. Enjoy a sampler of house-smoked meats with a side of burnt end beans or brisket breakfast tacos, all with a prime view of the runway. Be sure to stop by the bar before you leave to sample one of the many drinks on tap.
(479) 203-9305
Concourse A, near Gate A3
California: Woody's At The Airport at Monterey Regional Airport
Named the best airport sit-down restaurant for two years in a row, Woody's at the Airport — located on the second floor of Monterey Regional Airport — is a beacon guiding weary pilots and travelers alike to a comforting meal. Award-winning chef Tim Wood crafted a menu featuring everything from calamari steak to Hawaiian mahi mahi. The breezy decor and laid-back ambiance are the cherry on top.
(831) 373-1232
Terminal building, second floor
Colorado: Root Down at Denver International Airport
Though it has roots planted at Denver's airport, Root Down's impact extends far beyond. This restaurant was named the best airport restaurant in the country, and it has won numerous Best of Denver awards. Its vibrant decor is a far cry from the usual drab airport atmosphere. But the menu is the real star, focusing on sustainable ingredients and packed with plant-based options.
(303) 342-6959
Level 2, C gates, near Center Core
Connecticut: Two Roads Tap Room at Bradley International Airport
At Two Roads Tap Room, all roads lead to high-quality drinks and good vibes. Among the wide selection, you'll find lagers that earned top ratings from Beer Connoisseur judges. Pair your drinks with pretzel bites for a small snack or a thick-cut sandwich for a heartier meal. The bar is smaller than the original brewery, but the heart is there, down to the original wood.
(860) 758-7522
Terminal A, Gates 1-12
Delaware: Arena's at the Airport at Delaware Coastal Airport
With multiple locations across Delaware serving award-winning food, Arena's airport location still manages to stand out. Watch planes take off and touch down while you indulge in the restaurant's famous nachos or a generously portioned buffalo chicken cheesesteak. The atmosphere is relaxed, allowing patrons a moment to breathe amid the hustle and bustle of traveling.
(302) 856-3297
Terminal building
Florida: The Hangar at Albert Whitted Airport
The Hangar is every child's (and every adult's) dream. Inside, a giant airplane model hangs overhead. Outside, a patio overlooks the sun-lit runway. Tuck into a hot chicken sandwich or gouda-stuffed meatballs, and end on a sweet note with the Hangar Waffle, piled high with ice cream and whipped cream. Perfect for aviation enthusiasts of all ages.
(727) 823-7767
Second floor
Georgia: One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
One Flew South has a reputation that transcends not just state lines but oceans. It has been ranked the best airport restaurant in the world and nominated for two James Beard Awards. The food is just as unique as the accolades, adding Southern flair to Japanese dishes. Think collard green ramen, and a burger with wasabi aioli and teriyaki mushrooms.
(404) 209-8209
International terminal (Concourse E)
Hawaii: Lahaina Chicken Company at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
For what customers call some of the best chicken on the island, stop at Lahaina Chicken Company. Backed by former Restaurateur of the Year Peter Kim, the cozy spot serves up plates of chicken, ribs, or roast pork. Pair your entree with delicious sides like creamy mashed potatoes or green bean casserole.
yummyhawaii.com/lahainachicken
(808) 834-7610
Terminal 1, A gates, and Terminal 2, E gates
Idaho: The STIL at Boise Airport
The STIL is one of the more recent additions to Boise Airport, but a very welcome one. The local ice cream shop has won multiple awards and garnered nationwide acclaim. Unique flavors made with high-quality ingredients are the backbone of The STIL. Try a special ice cream flight or sample a scoop of a creative flavor like Obi Wan Cannoli.
Second floor, Concourse B
Illinois: Tortas Frontera at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Tortas Frontera has not one but three beloved locations inside O'Hare. Award-winning chef Rick Bayless's restaurant is just as decorated as he is, named one of the best airport restaurants in the country for setting a new standard of airport fare. Patrons enjoy a taste of Mexico with flavorful guacamole and chicken milanesa tortas.
Terminal 1, near Gate B11; Terminal 3, near Gate K4; Terminal 5, near Gate M18
Indiana: Harry & Izzy's at Indianapolis International Airport
If you're looking for high-quality airport food, Harry & Izzy's should be one of your first stops. This restaurant – one of USA Today's Readers' Choice winners — is home to the world-famous St. Elmo's shrimp cocktail, a menu full of tender cuts of meat, and sophisticated cocktails. Whatever you order, your meal will feel like fine dining, regardless of the surroundings.
Concourse A
Iowa: Portermill at Des Moines International Airport
As the only full-service restaurant in the airport, Portermill is a real lifesaver for hungry travelers. It focuses on local Iowan flavors on both its food and drink menus. Start the meal with fried pickles or gouda cheese curds and move on to a catfish sandwich or a juicy burger. Wash it all down with a locally-brewed beer, and you've got a meal to remember.
(515) 256-5347
Upper level 2
Kansas: Meat Mitch at Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City has a reputation for its barbecue, and surprisingly, some of the best can be found at the airport. Meat Mitch is committed to honoring the art of good barbecue with onsite smokers, meaning every meal is just as fresh as you'd expect. Make sure to order the burnt ends, a Kansas City specialty, and grab one of the award-winning sauces to take home.
Atrium A, near Gate A10
Kentucky: Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen at Louisville International Airport
Instead of a library filled with books, Book & Bourbon features shelves of over 85 bourbons, offering a glimpse into the local spirits industry. Dark wood and leather seating create an elevated ambiance that transports patrons out of the terminal. But bourbon isn't all there is to offer. An extensive menu features buttermilk fried chicken, griddle hash, fried green tomato Benedict, and more.
hmshost.com/brands/book-bourbon-southern-kitchen
Upper level, before security
Louisiana: Leah's Kitchen at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Leah's Kitchen is not just a restaurant, but a legacy. Leah Chase, known as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, served as the real-life inspiration behind Disney's Princess Tiana. Now, her family shares her food with travelers from around the world. The smells of barbecue shrimp, gumbo, and crispy fried chicken transport diners back in time as if enjoying a meal with Leah herself.
Level 2, after security
Maine: Linda Bean's Lobster Cafe at Portland International Jetport
After visiting Linda Bean's Lobster Cafe, you may be taking home a little more than folded clothes. Think a whole live lobster joining you on the flight. But if that's not your thing, the cafe also serves up fresh, buttery lobster rolls and creamy lobster bisque to get one last taste of Maine before heading out of the airport.
(207) 216-2108
Gate 10
Maryland: Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar at Baltimore/Washington International Airport
Obrycki's has been named one of the best airport restaurants in the world for good reason. The food is so fresh, you'll wonder if it really is coming from inside an airport. The restaurant is known for its crab cakes, jumbo lump crab rolls, and the special Crabby Mary, with seafood seasoning on the rim and a crab claw hanging off the glass.
(410) 859-5723
Concourse B, between Gates B7 and B9
Massachusetts: Kelly's Roast Beef at Boston Logan International Airport
What started out as a beachfront hot dog shack has grown into a legacy for Kelly's Roast Beef, known for pioneering the 3-way roast beef sandwich. Now, you can get that same legendary flavor at the airport. Order the sandwich that started it all or go off the beaten path for a fried scallop plate or clam roll.
(617) 416-7862
Terminal B, second floor
Michigan: Cat Cora's Taproom at Detroit Metro Airport
Straight out of your screen, the first female winner in the history of Iron Chef, Cat Cora, has brought her expertise to Detroit Metro Airport. At the taproom, diners can indulge in savory chicken pot pies, steaming plates of fish and chips, and alcohol-infused milkshakes. Each bite delivers television-worthy levels of flavor.
(734) 955-7740
McNamara Terminal, Gate A24
Minnesota: Stone Arch Grill at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
Stone Arch Grill is all about local flavors, from the beer to the extensive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. If you arrive early, try the signature meatloaf hash with a breakfast beer on the side. Later in the day, opt for the Juicy Lucy burger – a Minneapolis staple – or a bowl of hearty wild rice soup.
(651) 356-8450
Terminal 1 MSP Mall, south end of the Airport Mall
Mississippi: Jet-A-Way Café at Stennis International Airport
"Dinner with a view" has never been a more apt description than at this runway-side cafe. Watch airplanes take off as your taste buds jet away on their own flavor journey to rival the spectacular view. The cafe is known for its fried-to-perfection onion rings, but the ever-changing menu offers up all kinds of fare, from jambalaya to gyros.
(228) 463-2381
7250 Stennis Airport Rd., Kiln, MS, 39556
Missouri: Three Kings Public House at St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Three Kings Public House is fit for kings — the ones killing time on an endless layover, that is. The drink selection includes all kinds of beers, wines, and other spirits, including the popular Tres Agaves margaritas. And of course, you'll want something to pair with each sip. Go for an appetizer like the award-winning chicken wings, or go whole hog with a juicy smash burger.
(877) 672-7647
Terminal 2, E gates at E33
Montana: Copper Horse Restaurant at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport
With a view of both the runway and the mountain range, there's no better place to hang out in Bozeman's airport than Copper Horse Restaurant. Not to mention, the menu reps Montana front to back: From coffee to tortillas, local vendors are at the center of many dishes. Order one of the restaurant's stand-out fried chicken sandwiches, and you might be ordering seconds before you know it.
(406) 316-8129
Upper Level, Concourse A
Nebraska: ROMA Italian Restaurant at Western Nebraska Regional Airport
If you're on the hunt for quality Italian food, an airport terminal is most likely not on your list. But ROMA Italian Restaurant may change your mind with its selection of comforting Italian dishes that range from linguine pescatore to chicken damabianca. Ingredients hailing from local farmers markets make each bite taste fresher than the last.
(308) 633-7662
250023 Airport Terminal St, Suite 21, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Nevada: Village Pub at Harry Reid International Airport
After long nights of casino-hopping and comedy shows on the Strip, winding down at Village Pub could be the perfect ending to your trip. With multiple locations in the Las Vegas Valley and a legacy dating back to 1968, it's clear why it's stuck around. The restaurant certainly doesn't skimp on portion sizes, whether you order the triple-decker club sandwich or the giant, ice cream-topped brownie.
(702) 261-2675
Terminal 3, Level 2, near Gate E14
New Hampshire: The Airfield Cafe at Hampton Airfield
The Airfield Cafe is a family business spanning multiple generations and still going strong. Inside, you can enjoy a meal with colorful model planes floating overhead, as real ones come and go just outside the window. Breakfast is served all day, so diners can dig into Oreo pancakes, apple streusel French toast, or housemade crepes whenever their hearts desire.
(603) 964-1654
9A Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862
New Jersey: Daily at Newark Liberty Airport
In the often cookie-cutter landscape of airport dining, Daily is a refreshing alternative. It's rare for terminal restaurants to switch up menus, let alone rotate options every day. Not only that, dishes here are seasonal and made with ingredients from various states to send your tastebuds on a trip as your body stays locked in place. From the meat smoked on a custom wood-burning grill to Mediterranean dip samplers, you can't go wrong.
Terminal C, near Gate 73
New Mexico: Indian Pueblo Kitchen at Albuquerque International Sunport
The award for most unique airport restaurant should go to Indian Pueblo Kitchen. Where else can you find authentic Indigenous cuisine inspired by Pueblo traditions right inside the airport? Dishes range from blue corn enchiladas to Pueblo pies to Indian tacos featuring the classic Native American staple, frybread. Each bite is rich in culture, history, and (of course) flavor.
Airport Food Hall
New York: The Palm Bar & Grille at John F. Kennedy International Airport
While you won't find actual palm trees at The Palm Bar & Grille, it doesn't feel any less like an escape. The original restaurant has been operating since 1926 as a family-owned business, and the terminal outpost carries that same NYC magic. Each dish is as elevated as the ambiance. Try the NY strip with garlic mashed potatoes or the truffle gnocchi.
(718) 751-4798
Terminal 4, Level 3, near Retail Hall
North Carolina: Crawford's Genuine at Raleigh-Durham International Airport
James Beard-nominated chef Scott Crawford owns multiple successful restaurants, and Crawford's Genuine brings a taste of his expertise to travelers from around the world. The pork chop with a side of cheesy grits comes highly recommended, but an order of mushroom cavatelli will satisfy as well. Finish with a decadent dark chocolate buttermilk pie topped with peanut butter whip and candied peanuts, and you'll have a feast fit for a king.
Terminal 2, Gate C1
North Dakota: The Junction at Bismarck Airport
Inside the quaint Bismarck Airport, The Junction is one of the few places where travelers can find an actual meal (complete with a drink) to tide themselves over. American-style fare reigns supreme here, with a range of burgers, wraps, and pizzas filling out the menu. Vegetarian diners will be happy to hear that there are non-meat options as well. Try a veggie panini, wrap, or pizza.
Main Terminal, second floor
Ohio: Bar Symon at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
James Beard Award winner Michael Symon is no stranger to the restaurant business and it shows in Bar Symon's menu and design. Each bright red table is equipped with outlets and screens alerting travelers to the status of their flights, so busy patrons can rest assured knowing — even as a third round of strawberry-topped pancakes and smash burgers comes out — that they're right on schedule.
(216) 762-1075
Concourse C, Gate C6
Oklahoma: Enrique's at Ponca City Regional Airport
Enrique's has been operating in the same location for over 40 years. Despite humble beginnings, it's now known by the pilots from around the world who fly in to enjoy a good, home-cooked meal. The menu features Mexican, American, and Cuban cuisine. The puffy tortilla chips are a must-try, and the spicy house specialties will have you craving seconds despite the heat.
(580) 762-5507
2213 N Waverly St, Ste 3, Ponca City, OK 74601
Oregon: Screen Door at Portland International Airport
Screen Door is nothing new for Portland locals. The flagship location is known to have lines that wrap around the corner. Luckily, the airport location is a little less packed most of the time, and it offers up many of the same delicious options. Breakfast is served all day, so treat yourself to the famous buttermilk fried chicken and sweet potato waffles.
Concourse B, near Gate B5
Pennsylvania: Chickie's & Pete's at Philadelphia International Airport
For almost 50 years, Chickie's & Pete's has been expanding and making a name for itself. Most famously, it is the restaurant that produced the legendary Crabfries. Though not made of crab, the fries make up for the lack of real seafood with its secret seasoning blend that packs just as much flavor. Pair them with a lobster-topped Philly cheesesteak and a bloody mary before heading on your way.
Multiple terminals
Rhode Island: Narragansett Kitchen & Bar at T.F. Green International Airport
If you saw the movie "Jaws," then you saw Captain Quint crushing a can of Narragansett lager on the big screen. But despite reaching movie star fame, Narragansett Beer has remained true to its New England roots. Now, travelers can have a taste of the legendary beer along with fish and chips, burgers, and Old Bay-seasoned steak fries. And don't worry, there are no sharks allowed.
North Concourse, near Gate 16
South Carolina: Kardea Brown's Southern Kitchen
Kardea Brown is a two-time Emmy winner with a Food Network show and multiple cookbooks under her belt. She recognized a gap, and drew from her own culture to bring Gullah Geechee cuisine – a vital part of Southern food history — to the airport. Fried green tomatoes, mac and cheese, and shrimp and grits are just some of the many menu items that taste like your grandma made them.
Central Marketplace
South Dakota: SkyDine Services at Sioux Falls International Airport
The SkyDine team is behind restaurants in airports across the country, creating spots where travelers can relax and recharge amid the chaos. The company's Sioux Falls Regional Airport outpost has been named one of the best airport bars in the U.S. The seating is plentiful, the beer selection highlights local vendors, and everything from the bacon cheeseburgers to the Red Stone pizza comes piping hot and flavorful.
(605) 335-0838
Pre- and post security
Tennessee: 400 Degrees Hot Chicken at Nashville International Airport
Leaving Nashville without getting your fill of hot chicken is something of a crime. Luckily, some of Nashville's spiciest fried chicken is up for grabs at the airport. Founder Aqui Hine's chicken is deep-fried rather than skillet-fried, and though it may leave your mouth on fire, you'll be walking out happy you came.
Concourse C, Level 3, near Gate C-21
Texas: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
You won't have to look far to find excellent fine dining at DFW. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen brings the French Quarter straight to travelers with an extensive seafood selection featuring rainbow trout, catfish, redfish, and more. For the less ocean-inclined, buttermilk pancakes, bacon cheeseburgers, and turtle fudge brownies are all satisfying alternatives.
(972) 425-0087
Terminal C, Gate 14
Utah: Vessel Kitchen at Salt Lake City International Airport
Health-conscious diners often have a harder time finding a satisfying meal while traveling that still matches their lifestyle. Vessel Kitchen, however, offers fresh, healthy food – including many plant-based options – for the perfect stop before a long flight. At just one table, you'll find naan tacos, citrus soy tuna, and chili verde pork served on a bed of mashed potatoes.
Concourse A, Near Gate A29
Vermont: The Skinny Pancake at Burlington International Airport
At BTV, a locally-owned business called The Skinny Pancake serves up piping hot and perfectly thin crepes all day long. Go the breakfast route and order one filled with cheese, bacon, and eggs or grab a chicken bacon rancher crepe for lunch. Sweet-toothed travelers will also love the dessert crepes filled with melty chocolate hazelnut spread and fresh fruit.
(802) 752-6761
Pre-security in the Main Terminal; post-security at North and South Terminals
Virginia: Vino Volo at Washington Dulles International Airport
Vino Volo boasts more than 30 locations in airports across the country and has been in the game for 20 years. The wine selection is the star of the show but the food options don't fall far behind. Sandwiches like the fig, prosciutto, and brie compliment the flavors of the wine, making for the perfect pairing.
paradieslagardere.com/vino-volo
(703) 996-8466
Concourse B, Gate B63
Washington: Salty's at the SEA at Seattle-Tacoma Airport
Salty's is known as a stellar waterfront seafood grill that has won awards for its food and ambience. Though the SEA outpost doesn't overlook the water, its wood-paneled walls and warm lighting may still transport you out of the airport. But the food is the main event, especially the "World-Famous Seafood Chowder" that lives up to its name. It's filled to the brim with scallops, shrimp, clams, bacon, and more.
Central Terminal
West Virginia: Hummingbird Cafe at Greater Cumberland Regional Airport
Hummingbird Cafe is a hidden gem settled alongside the runway. The family-owned restaurant is all about home-cooked food and warm hospitality, treating everyone like a regular. The portions are filling and the prices don't break the bank. Be sure to try a slice of classic hummingbird cake or — if one slice isn't enough — order a custom cake for your next special occasion.
facebook.com/kimshummingbirdcafe
(304) 738-4029
18 Medevac Lane, Wiley Ford, WV 26767
Wisconsin: Jet Room Restaurant at Wisconsin Aviation at the Dane County Regional Airport
Jet Room Restaurant, previously known as Pat O'Malley's Jet Room, is a staple destination for pilots, families, and tourists alike. Enjoy a plate of buttery apple fritter French toast or crab cake Benedict as you take in the view. And if you have time, consider the "$100 Burger," a 30-minute flight complete with a coupon to use in the restaurant after landing.
(608) 268-5010
3606 Corben Ct, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: Nellie's Grub and Pub at Cheyenne Regional Airport
At Nellie's Grub and Pub, everyone is welcome. Owners John and Kathy Brent, who have many years of restaurant experience under their belts, wanted travelers and non-travelers alike to experience their food. The menu reflects the mission, with various types of cuisine including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Try the Midwest tradition of pairing a cinnamon roll with chili or dig into a filling Tex-Mex bowl.
(307) 369-6022
4020 Airport Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Methodology
Traveling can be fun, but most will agree that it can also be stressful. The last thing anyone wants to struggle with is what to eat. When an airport has great dining options, travelers have one less thing to worry about and one more thing to look forward to.
We took to social media to find out where travelers, and even locals, love to eat at the airport. But we didn't stop there. We wanted restaurants that stood out for their quality among competitors, airport or not. Spots with awards and award-winning chefs were first to make the list. The result is a collection of the best airport food around the country to guide you on your next journey.