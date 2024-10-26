Who Really Invented The Juicy Lucy Burger?

Burgers — especially fast food burgers — run the gamut in size, taste, quality, and toppings. Oh, and they also engage in (serious?) rivalries. Rivalry or not, the Juicy Lucy's simplicity — usually stuffed with American cheese, sandwiched on a soft bun, and optional toppings — makes it a favorite. But who really invented the Juicy Lucy (or Jucy Lucy, more on that later)? That depends on who you ask.

Matt's Bar (formerly Nibs) opened in 1954 under the ownership of Matt Bristol. One day during that year, a Matt's cook was tasked with creating what became the Jucy Lucy (spelled at Matt's this way deliberately). When the customer took a bite of the burger, he's said to have exclaimed, "That's one Juicy Lucy." The 5-8 Club is a former 1920s speakeasy that claims to have also invented the Juicy Lucy (and spells it the conventional way). Its origins are a little less sure, but 5-8 claims the burger was invented in the 1950s as well. Devotees of 5-8 can find several locations in the region and several cheese options, including the classic American – as well as a variation called the Saucy Sally.

So the age-old question of who invented the Juicy Lucy is still unclear. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try one (or both) for yourself — if you really want to remember your trip, you can buy swag from both places. Whether you've got a go-to Juicy Lucy spot, or you've never had one before, you're in for a savory, cheesy, delicious treat!