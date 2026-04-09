The Old-School Irish Upgrade That Banishes Bland Mashed Potatoes

A creamy helping of mashed potatoes is one of those classic side dishes so satisfying you don't really need a main course to go with them. That is, unless they're bland. Then you're grasping for anything within reach to infuse some flavor and give your palate something to get excited about. Some folks claim that using olive oil instead of butter in mashed potatoes is the key to a blissful bowl, but I'm not convinced. I prefer my fluffy spuds to be as buttery as possible, more in line with an old-school Irish variation of the dish that incorporates even more goodies to upgrade the profile.

The Takeout spoke with Kathleen Boureston, the owner of Gonna Want Seconds, about the best ways to give mashed potatoes a flavor boost. She didn't hesitate to point folks toward colcannon, a dish that includes ingredients everyone should be adding to mashed potatoes. "Colcannon includes a lot more butter than your typical mashed potato recipe, as well as green onions and cooked greens like kale or cabbage in the mix," she said. "These ingredients add a ton of flavor and texture."

Like many old-school dishes that became classics over time, colcannon has humble beginnings. Potatoes and cabbage were readily available to the bulk of the Irish population in the 17th century, when colcannon came to be. The butter wasn't just mixed in — it was also customarily melted and poured over the top, creating a little pool of golden deliciousness. Throughout the years, people have created multiple modified recipes for colcannon, taking it into the 21st century with even more tasty ingredients that elevate the dish.