There are more ways to mash a potato than you might expect. Or, more precisely, there are lots of different ingredients you can add to mashed potatoes which can make the flavor pop in different ways. Some ingredients might seem a bit strange, even if adding whipped cream to mashed potatoes makes them fluffier (Just go with the unsweetened kind). If you're not trying to get too far out there, there's a more straightforward way to add flavor to your mashed potatoes: Substitute the butter for extra virgin olive oil, according to Kathleen Boureston, recipe creator at Gonna Want Seconds.

"Olive oil adds extra flavor to your mashed potatoes and can really improve the end result," Boureston said. This is because olive oil keeps mashed potatoes creamy just like butter would, while also imparting the fruity, earthy, and almost peppery flavor found in good olive oil. The result can be dairy-free (although plenty of folks still add milk) and you can add extras like salt and garlic to taste. It's similar to a Greek dish called skordalia, built around mashed potatoes and olive oil as well as crushed almonds. Boureston even suggested pushing your olive oil mashed potatoes in that Mediterranean direction: "Mix in some feta cheese with the potatoes and some Greek-inspired herbs and seasonings, and serve with a big roast lamb leg or a gyro sandwich."