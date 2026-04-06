10 Tips For Enjoying Oysters At Home

Before you even get into the kitchen, you'll need to ensure that you're buying your oysters from a reputable source. If not, you're going to be in for a bad time, no matter how you prepare those oysters once you get them home.

According to Chef Michael King of New York City's Sungold and NoMad Diner, "Buy from a busy, trusted location. Oysters are expensive, and the last thing you want is to spend that money only to get home and find that half of them aren't fresh enough to serve." King also said, once you've properly sourced them and have them home, "Keep your oysters on ice in the fridge, toward the back." Don't store them near the door, where they'll be exposed to temperature fluctuations. Laurence Cohen, Corporate Brand Chef of Thompson Restaurants, likewise said, "With oysters and any shellfish of any sort, it is imperative that you only buy from approved vendors and fish markets. The danger of not knowing the chain of custody can be detrimental to your health."

In general, to ensure freshness, you should look for retailers that are selling oysters quickly and frequently. Additionally, the store should always be keeping them on ice. You might also want to check that the store is displaying the oysters' harvest date. It's legally required that stores have this info on hand, so if a retailer can't tell you when the oysters it's selling were harvested, that's a big red flag.