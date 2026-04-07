Willie Nelson Enjoys This Breakfast Food So Much He's Never Had One He Didn't Like
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Willie Nelson is already in his 90s, yet he eats whatever he wants. He still starts his day with simple fare — oatmeal, which he says gives him an energy boost. The 12-time Grammy winner also enjoys his go-to Southern comfort meal, chicken-fried steak. And there's no stopping the Red Headed Stranger from chowing down on another of his most-liked dishes: waffles.
In "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook," Nelson gushed over them, adding that his wife and co-author, Annie, makes him waffles almost every day. "I like 'em with chicken-fried steak and gravy. I like 'em with ice cream. I like 'em with maple syrup," he wrote. "I never met a waffle I didn't like."
On a side note, if you are wondering how Nelson still maintains his lean frame with such a diet, his answer is simple. "I don't eat a lot, really," he said (via NAD.com). So while Willie loves his waffles, chances are he's probably not clearing his plate every single meal.
The waffle variation Willie Nelson considers the best
There's probably more than a dozen waffle variations out there, not counting the unofficial mods and tweaks people make in their own homes. Among the many that Willie Nelson has tried, one stands out as his personal favorite. In his cookbook, he detailed the Belgian waffles he ate while performing a two-night stand at a club in that country. "Fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside, they came with a heap of fresh berry preserves. Hands down, the world's best waffles," he wrote.
Nelson's affinity for Belgian waffles is understandable. Though American-style waffles are delicious, the Belgian variety is far simpler, and served with just powdered sugar instead of syrup or other toppings. However, the waffle itself is what makes it stand out, as it's thicker in size but very light and crispy. The texture can be achieved with a very hot waffle iron, but you can also guarantee crispy waffles without one by taking one extra step: Cook the waffle in a waffle maker, and then bake it in an oven on low heat.