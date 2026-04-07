Willie Nelson Enjoys This Breakfast Food So Much He's Never Had One He Didn't Like

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Willie Nelson is already in his 90s, yet he eats whatever he wants. He still starts his day with simple fare — oatmeal, which he says gives him an energy boost. The 12-time Grammy winner also enjoys his go-to Southern comfort meal, chicken-fried steak. And there's no stopping the Red Headed Stranger from chowing down on another of his most-liked dishes: waffles.

In "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook," Nelson gushed over them, adding that his wife and co-author, Annie, makes him waffles almost every day. "I like 'em with chicken-fried steak and gravy. I like 'em with ice cream. I like 'em with maple syrup," he wrote. "I never met a waffle I didn't like."

On a side note, if you are wondering how Nelson still maintains his lean frame with such a diet, his answer is simple. "I don't eat a lot, really," he said (via NAD.com). So while Willie loves his waffles, chances are he's probably not clearing his plate every single meal.