Water Or Cream? Here's What Anthony Bourdain Never Put In His Scrambled Eggs

There is a never-ending debate amongst lovers of scrambled eggs regarding whether to add water or cream to the recipe, with valid reasons and opinions on both sides of the aisle. While adding water, especially sparkling water, can improve fluffy scrambled eggs and using heavy cream makes scrambled eggs taste extra decadent, Anthony Bourdain thought that neither ingredient should be used.

Bourdain explained his approach to making scrambled eggs in an interview with Insider Tech in 2016, noting that he personally didn't believe either ingredient was necessary for the staple dish. "I don't add water. I don't add cream," Bourdain clarified bluntly (via YouTube). "I just don't feel that milk or cream adds anything."

While many disagree with Bourdain's assessment that adding additional liquids to scrambled eggs doesn't contribute to texture or flavor in positive ways, Bourdain's philosophy came from the intended simplicity and timelessness of the breakfast dish. As such, Bourdain was quick to emphasize where the focus should be. "I'm old-school. I believe that a scrambled egg, or an omelet, for that matter, is principally about the egg," the "Parts Unknown" host said in the Insider Tech segment, later adding, "You're not making a quiche here."