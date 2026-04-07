Water Or Cream? Here's What Anthony Bourdain Never Put In His Scrambled Eggs
There is a never-ending debate amongst lovers of scrambled eggs regarding whether to add water or cream to the recipe, with valid reasons and opinions on both sides of the aisle. While adding water, especially sparkling water, can improve fluffy scrambled eggs and using heavy cream makes scrambled eggs taste extra decadent, Anthony Bourdain thought that neither ingredient should be used.
Bourdain explained his approach to making scrambled eggs in an interview with Insider Tech in 2016, noting that he personally didn't believe either ingredient was necessary for the staple dish. "I don't add water. I don't add cream," Bourdain clarified bluntly (via YouTube). "I just don't feel that milk or cream adds anything."
While many disagree with Bourdain's assessment that adding additional liquids to scrambled eggs doesn't contribute to texture or flavor in positive ways, Bourdain's philosophy came from the intended simplicity and timelessness of the breakfast dish. As such, Bourdain was quick to emphasize where the focus should be. "I'm old-school. I believe that a scrambled egg, or an omelet, for that matter, is principally about the egg," the "Parts Unknown" host said in the Insider Tech segment, later adding, "You're not making a quiche here."
Anthony Bourdain's simple and clean scrambled eggs technique
In terms of ingredients, Anthony Bourdain exclusively used eggs, salt, pepper, and butter to make the magic happen. Thus, instead of focusing on additions to improve his scrambled eggs, Bourdain was all about using the best techniques and the proper timing to get the job done. He recommended a hot (but not too hot) pan and beating the eggs until just barely combined right before pouring them into the skillet. Beyond that, Bourdain utilized his figure-8 technique to cook the eggs to fluffy perfection, making sure not to over-scramble them in the process.
However, if you are looking for scrambled eggs with a bit more character to them, Bourdain was no stranger to those, either. A favorite recipe of his — which he put on the menu of a West Village bar in the 1970s — saw the chef cook up scrambled eggs with butter, chopped bacon, and scallions before swirling in a dollop of sour cream as they neared completion. He featured this recipe on an episode of "No Reservations" back in the day, and while he often recommended going with his more stripped-down methodology, the dressed-up version is well worth a try too.