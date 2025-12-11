The Cheap Ingredient That Makes Scrambled Eggs Taste Extra Decadent

Scrambled eggs are often one of the first dishes we learn to make as children, and there are tons of ways to do it. Top them with salsa to get veggies into your diet, or cook them low and slow with a finish of butter for French scrambled eggs that will be your new obsession. You can even cook them in the microwave for a quick, on-the-go bite. It's a dish that works for breakfast and beyond while being fairly cheap, nutritious, and, with the right additions, insanely satisfying. If super-decadent, rich scrambled eggs are what you're after, there's one secret ingredient you need — heavy whipping cream.

The way to add this inexpensive ingredient to your dish is pretty simple, and you don't need very much of it. Only about one tablespoon for every egg is recommended, or you could add even less if you like your eggs more firmly set. When you're beating your eggs before cooking, add in your heavy cream and continue whisking until everything looks the same color and texture. Then, in a hot buttered pan, move the eggs around until they form a soft, glossy texture. Another version involves simmering the cream first until slightly caramelized and then mixing the eggs gradually into it. This creates a more custardy effect, for those who like a softer set scramble. Remove them from the heat while the eggs still look a little wet, as they will continue cooking through.

After that, the only seasoning needed for these super creamy scrambled eggs is a little salt. The rich flavor and texture are so sumptuous that you won't need to add anything else, unless you really want to. Serve them with toast, fresh fruit, mimosas, or anything that makes you feel extra fancy.