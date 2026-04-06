The Shocking Amount Of Applebee's Food That's (Allegedly) Cooked In A Microwave
I have great memories of going to Applebee's when I was growing up. There were so many options to choose from, the food always came out fast, and most of the appetizers that I probably should've skipped were served on one giant platter. However, when I began working in restaurants myself, I realized a massive menu and orders ready in under 15 minutes meant one thing: microwaved food. While Applebee's has never stated publicly that the majority of its food is microwaved, there have been tons of online claims made by insider sources — namely, current and former Applebee's employees.
A former server who said they worked at Applebee's in 2020 stated on TikTok that the only items not microwaved are the fried and grilled foods, like chicken, mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings, steaks, and burgers. "Everything else was microwaved — all of the sides, like broccoli," they shared. A Redditor echoed the same sentiments, stating, "I managed an Applebee's. Chef Mike was used for a lot of items like pasta and sauces."
A Facebook post from early 2026 drew hundreds of commenters confirming that most items are reheated in a microwave, with one person writing, " ... I've been working at Applebees for 10 years with 8 [microwaves] on the line ... we still cook your steaks and chicken and burgers ... " The user also left a screenshot of themselves in what appears to be a restaurant kitchen, with several microwaves visible in the background.
The microwave middle ground
At most restaurant chains, some microwaving of pre-packaged or frozen items is expected (except at these nine fast food chains that never use microwaves) as a way of ensuring consistency and speed. And sometimes, these foods taste perfectly fine, even delicious. However, when a significant portion of the menu relies on microwaving food, it can defeat the purpose of dining out. We could all stay home and throw something in the microwave for a fraction of the cost.
Applebee's does, however, also use a variety of fresh ingredients across the menu, and according to its former and current staff on Reddit, certain components are prepped in-house. This includes chopped produce for items like pico de gallo, coleslaw, burger toppings, and fruits. While some former Applebee's staff say non-fried proteins are cooked on the grill, others say the steak is microwaved first and finished on the grill for appearance.
Applebee's has announced a few changes coming in 2026, though none specifically mention serving fresher food — only "enhanced food quality," per The Sun. However, that could mean anything, like upgraded microwaves or using the microwave trick that helps reheated food taste fresh.