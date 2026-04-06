The Worst Cream Cheese We Tasted Spreads Like Caulk And Is Bitterly Sour

It's hard to imagine a bagel without its best friend, cream cheese. In the case of our ranking of 11 store-bought cream cheeses, however, there's one we could happily live without. While there are definitely some perfectly creamy and chewy versions available, one failed our taste test so dismally that it landed all the way at the bottom of the list. It did have an element that's purportedly good for gut health, but that didn't exactly improve the taste — in fact, it did the exact opposite.

This unfortunate product happens to be Nancy's Probiotic Cream Cheese. Our taste tester wrote, "Of course, cream cheese is supposed to have a pleasantly sour tang, courtesy of lactic acid. However, the taste of the probiotics, which is known to be sour, overpowers every other flavor. Was this cream cheese milky or salty? I'll never know. Was it bitterly sour? Yes. Yes, it was." That's certainly not good. Compounding this issue was the fact this cream cheese had a caulk-like consistency, making it difficult to spread on test crackers (its ingredient list didn't include stabilizers, which could have been the issue). We simply can't recommend this one at all, even with the benefit of probiotics.