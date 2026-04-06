Why McDonald's Hash Browns Aren't Salted The Same Way As Its French Fries
There's something to be said about McDonald's hash browns (try hacking them in place of your English muffin). Iconic in the form of that flat, crisp, oblong patty; when fried just right, there's nothing quite like that crunchy, salty bite. If you look carefully at the surface of any McDonald's hash brown, though, you might notice one particular detail: There's no salt granules on top, unlike the french fries. That's because the hash browns are salted from within.
McDonald's has explained how this works on the FAQ section of its website, and there's no real magic to it, just good old food science. The potatoes are first chosen carefully, washed, then peeled. Once they're stripped of skin, the spuds are inspected for any further blemishes. Next, the potatoes are shredded into fine strips, which are quickly blanched before being dried and sliced again. The next step is where the hash browns are seasoned. The minced potato bits are tossed with salt and pepper along with corn and potato flour before being formed into their distinct shape. After a quick par-fry, they're frozen and sent along to a McDonald's location near you.
You can make your own McDonald's-style hash browns at home
Nothing beats the ease of rolling through a drive-thru for a quick breakfast, but you can indeed make your own hash browns at home. If you're more into the DIY method (with potentially less additives), it's one of those things you can accomplish in batches and freeze until you need them. For a similar method to McDonald's, take shredded potatoes and lightly cook them before binding them together with starch and seasoning with a bit of salt.
There's nothing stopping you from adding starch to the exterior of each hash brown at the end; just be sure to salt while the hash browns are still hot, otherwise the grains won't stick. Most of us would still likely opt to enjoy the version that comes out of McDonald's paper sleeve. If that's you, you don't need to add our own salt. Those hash browns are already seasoned, which is why they're good to eat right away — the ketchup part is a whole different story.