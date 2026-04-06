Why McDonald's Hash Browns Aren't Salted The Same Way As Its French Fries

There's something to be said about McDonald's hash browns (try hacking them in place of your English muffin). Iconic in the form of that flat, crisp, oblong patty; when fried just right, there's nothing quite like that crunchy, salty bite. If you look carefully at the surface of any McDonald's hash brown, though, you might notice one particular detail: There's no salt granules on top, unlike the french fries. That's because the hash browns are salted from within.

McDonald's has explained how this works on the FAQ section of its website, and there's no real magic to it, just good old food science. The potatoes are first chosen carefully, washed, then peeled. Once they're stripped of skin, the spuds are inspected for any further blemishes. Next, the potatoes are shredded into fine strips, which are quickly blanched before being dried and sliced again. The next step is where the hash browns are seasoned. The minced potato bits are tossed with salt and pepper along with corn and potato flour before being formed into their distinct shape. After a quick par-fry, they're frozen and sent along to a McDonald's location near you.