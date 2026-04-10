The Meatloaf Cooking Swap That Cuts Cooking Time In Half

The fear of making a dry meatloaf isn't the only thing holding people back from whipping together the classic dinnertime staple. The sad fact is that it takes a long time to bake in the oven, possibly over an hour, depending on the recipe. But we live in the future, and technological advancements have created a world where it doesn't need to take forever. Unfortunately, people are still sleeping on the various capabilities of an air fryer, one of which includes making a meatloaf that takes half (or less) the time a traditional oven requires.

Instead of waiting 55 or 75 minutes for an oven to do its work, meatloaf cooked in an air fryer can be enjoyed in about 25 minutes. The exact time depends on the power of the appliance, but it's sure to take far less time than baking. Like the classic method, you'll want to apply the glaze after the meatloaf develops a crusty brown exterior — roughly 10 minutes before it's finished cooking.

With this cooking method, instead of pressing the mixed ingredients into a baking dish, you simply form a loaf shape and set it right inside a well-oiled air fryer basket. If you shape the loaf directly in the basket instead, you don't want to pre-heat the air fryer and risk burning yourself. If you're really concerned about the food sticking, lining the basket with parchment paper is also an option. Once it's reached an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, carefully lift the meatloaf out with a spatula, let it rest for five minutes, and dinner is served.