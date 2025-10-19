Is It Really Necessary To Preheat Your Air Fryer Every Time?

Preheating is generally an important step when it comes to cooking. Whether it's an oven or a stovetop skillet, we preheat our appliances so that when our food goes in, it starts to cook right away. Most air fryer instructions advise preheating as well, but I'm the first to admit that I sometimes skip preheating when I'm in a hurry or just really hungry. There's no clear-cut answer as to whether or not this is downright wrong, but most experts agree that, if your air fryer instructions – or a specific recipe – recommends preheating, you're probably going to get the best results if you do.

With that said, it can be difficult to tell if those extra few minutes affect the quality of your food, unless you do a real-time, side-by-side test. In the end, if your food comes out crispy, browned, and properly cooked, it's a success, whether you preheated your air fryer or not. When I don't preheat my air fryer, I find that cooking my food for a couple of extra minutes gives me good results. Some of the foods I often cook in this appliance (and don't preheat) include roasted potatoes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and leftover pizza slices. Some foods, though, like those that are larger or benefit from a good sear, will turn out better if you take the standard three to five minutes to preheat your air fryer.