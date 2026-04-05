7 Egg Brands To Grab And 6 To Avoid, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Americans like eggs. Estimates of how many eggs are produced every year in the U.S. range from roughly 90 billion to well over 100 billion. Some phone calculator math works that out to about 300 eggs consumed or used per human annually. That's a lot of work from a lot of hens.

Eggs are used as ingredients for baking and cooking, and enjoyed as a standalone food when poached, fried, over-easy, in an omelet, or turned into fluffy scrambled eggs. As such, a carton or two is a staple in many a refrigerator. But are all eggs created equal? Absolutely not — especially when you look deeper into how producers go about their operations. You might not always know a bad egg when you're eating one –- until you have yourself a quality egg. Chances are, that quality egg came from a quality farm.

Some egg brands are more ubiquitous than others (and not always for good, chicken-friendly reasons). Others are more regionally available rather than nationwide (but worth it if you can get your hands on them). With that said, here are seven egg brands to grab and six to avoid on your next trip to the grocer or online shopping spree.