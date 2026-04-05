The 'Super Greasy' Texas Roadhouse Dish You Should Avoid, According To Customers

Being titans in the fast-casual steakhouse business, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse often get compared to each other. Although the former aims for a Southern flair while the latter postures as Australian (even if it got its start in Tampa, Florida), there isn't a huge difference between the two in terms of what food they offer. Debates about Outback versus Texas Roadhouse versus Longhorn can go in any direction, though Texas Roadhouse often comes out slightly ahead. However, there does seem to be one area where Outback has a clear win over Texas Roadhouse: fried onion appetizers.

According to many customers, the worst item on Texas Roadhouse's menu is the Cactus Blossom. If you've never tried it, there's no actual cactus involved. It's more or less identical to Outback's Bloomin' Onion: a spread of deep fried, breaded onion with dipping sauce. The Bloomin' Onion is so iconic that Outback's parent company renamed itself Bloomin' Brands in 2012. The Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom is a similar plate of a breaded onion with a side of Cajun horseradish for dipping, but among customer reviews it has a notorious reputation for arriving burnt and greasy. Many reviews point to Outback's fried onions as being tastier and easier to pull apart. To add insult to injury, the Bloomin' Onion has about 300 fewer calories than the Cactus Blossom (not that either dish is anything close to a light meal).