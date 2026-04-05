The 'Super Greasy' Texas Roadhouse Dish You Should Avoid, According To Customers
Being titans in the fast-casual steakhouse business, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse often get compared to each other. Although the former aims for a Southern flair while the latter postures as Australian (even if it got its start in Tampa, Florida), there isn't a huge difference between the two in terms of what food they offer. Debates about Outback versus Texas Roadhouse versus Longhorn can go in any direction, though Texas Roadhouse often comes out slightly ahead. However, there does seem to be one area where Outback has a clear win over Texas Roadhouse: fried onion appetizers.
According to many customers, the worst item on Texas Roadhouse's menu is the Cactus Blossom. If you've never tried it, there's no actual cactus involved. It's more or less identical to Outback's Bloomin' Onion: a spread of deep fried, breaded onion with dipping sauce. The Bloomin' Onion is so iconic that Outback's parent company renamed itself Bloomin' Brands in 2012. The Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom is a similar plate of a breaded onion with a side of Cajun horseradish for dipping, but among customer reviews it has a notorious reputation for arriving burnt and greasy. Many reviews point to Outback's fried onions as being tastier and easier to pull apart. To add insult to injury, the Bloomin' Onion has about 300 fewer calories than the Cactus Blossom (not that either dish is anything close to a light meal).
The bloomin' shadow of the Cactus Blossom
We don't want to make any sweeping statements, though. Fast casual fare is hardly an exact science, and the Cactus Blossom does remain popular with diners who prefer its texture and seasoning to Outback's version. The reviews about it arriving burnt are certainly common, but may not apply to every restaurant. When it's cooked right, a bit of greasiness can be forgiven in a deep-fried dish like this. Still, even among its fans, plenty of folks have a tendency to refer to the Cactus Blossom as a Bloomin' Onion, and they have to be reminded they're talking about the Outback version.
If you're a fan of the idea but not the execution, there are a few tasty ways to upgrade Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom. Availability may depend on your specific location, but some folks have asked for a Cactus Blossom with pulled pork as a topping and enjoyed it. If the dipping sauce isn't doing it for you, you can ask to substitute it for a basic ranch or barbecue sauce. After all, drowning food in sauce is an age-old way to cover up disappointing flavors.