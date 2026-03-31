Man Eats At 28 NYC Michelin-Starred Restaurants In One Day — Here's The Fortune He Spent

For most people, dining at a restaurant with a Michelin star (the highest honor a culinary establishment can earn) is a special occasion, something that you do once a year — or even once in a lifetime. Not so for Joshua Fyksen, a Vegas-based sommelier who in 2025 broke the Guinness World Record for dining at the most Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours.

Fyksen flew to New York to claim the title — managing to eat at 28 establishments on May 9 and 10 of last year. His record-breaking indulgence cost $976.97 for food (not including tips). Assuming a 20% tip for each place, that would add $195.39. He also raked up $474.37 in costs moving between restaurants, Fyksen told Guinness World Records. In total, that would be $1,646.73 just for food and transportation. With flights and hotel, the food enthusiast must have spent over $2,000.

According to People, Fyksen had to carefully coordinate his eating spree. Of course, multi-course meals were out of the question, so he ordered à la carte whenever possible. He also called some establishments that only offered set menus to see if they could make an exception for him. Some obliged, making it easier for him to break the record. In 2025, New York had a total of 74 Michelin-starred restaurants, meaning that Fyksen ate at 37.8% of the city's restaurants that boast the honor in a single day.