Stop Ruining Leftover Pasta In The Microwave — Reheat It Like A Pro Instead

Pasta is perhaps the ultimate filling meal, and whether you make it at home or bring leftovers from a restaurant, it's easy to have plenty for later. Cooked pasta only lasts a few days in your fridge, so you'll need to enjoy those leftovers quickly and may pop them in the microwave for an easy lunch or dinner. What you may get, however, is anything but appetizing – mushy pasta that's also somehow dry, and sauce that loses all body. Instead, to revive your pasta, skip the microwave and use your stovetop.

Whether you're reheating spaghetti or macaroni, use a non-stick skillet or saucepan and cook on medium-low heat. Add your pasta along with a little bit of water (you can set aside a little starchy pasta water the day before if you know you'll have leftovers). Stir regularly until the water is incorporated and your sauce starts to bubble. Add extra water as needed until you get the texture you want. You can also add a little milk or butter if you're working with a thick cheese sauce. Continue to agitate your pasta until it is gently heated through, then simply enjoy.

People online who have tried this pasta cooking hack attest to the fact that it works way better than the microwave. One Redditor stated, "I always add in a healthy splash of milk (depending on the type of sauce) or broth/water to keep the sauce from drying out too much!! Always works like a charm." Another said, "It works for all my favorite pastas like Carbonara, Bolognese, Pesto, etc."