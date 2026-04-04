Don't Ever Clean Your Stovetop With Glass Cleaner (Seriously)

Many home cooks would agree that having a clean kitchen is a euphoric experience, especially when you are about to prepare breakfast in the morning. That's why even the simple kitchen practice of cleaning the area before going to bed makes next-day cooking so much better. However, one part of the kitchen that needs more attention than others is the stovetop. While wiping it down with a cloth can remove loose and dry dirt, you'll need something else to address the grease and gunk buildup. This is where degreasers come in. But before you grab a glass cleaner like Windex to tidy up your stovetop, you might want to keep it away from your cooktop altogether if you don't want to damage it.

Modern stovetops are made of a combination of glass and ceramic, which resists heat better than regular glass, it's not as tough against harsh chemicals. And while the composition of glass cleaners may vary, the most common brands on the market, including Windex, contain ammonia, which is known to damage stovetops by leaving permanent streaks and stains on their surface. To prevent this from happening, manufacturers recommend that using specialty cleaning products, like CeramaBryte, with cleaning pads or paper towels is the proper way to clean a dirty stovetop. However, for those on a budget, there are also pantry items that work just as well for cleaning a glass-top stove, such as vinegar and baking soda.