The Fruity Costco Bakery Find That Customers Are Already Raving Over

The new Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookie has already drawn plenty of feedback from Costco diehards who have given it a try or are eager to do so. For starters, the cookies' raspberry filling is notably tart, something that is either incredibly enticing or a mild turnoff depending on whether you enjoy sour foods. While the pastry is marketed as a cookie, some like Instagram user @CostcoHotFinds have described the treat as more of a "fruit tart" in terms of its composition. However, the buttery crust (along with the powdered sugar that lies on top) helps the new Costco item maintain its unique cookie qualities.

Some have already begun speculating about ways to make the pastry even more delicious. Most notably, commenters have suggested that either chilling the cookies or, even better, throwing them in the air fryer, can help give them a firmer texture — one thing that some consumers say they desperately need. Plus, if you have already picked out the best air fryer for your needs and are ready to make great use of it, putting the cookies in for a few minutes and then topping them with scoops of vanilla ice cream (or turning them into ice cream sandwiches) can further solidify the cookies' spot as one of the best items in Costco's bakery.