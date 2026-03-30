The Fruity Costco Bakery Find That Customers Are Already Raving Over
Costco's bakery is beloved for its tendency to create new and delicious treats for consumers to enjoy, and we now have a new entry to that list. While just a few weeks ago we saw the introduction of the Peaches and Cream Pastry at Costco, the newest arrival to the store is the Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookie, a sweet pastry that's sure to astonish those who love fruity desserts.
Costco fans are flooding social media, excited to see if the pastry is at their local stores. Beyond their great taste and soft texture — this Instagrammer says it "might be the best cookie at Costco right now" – the cookies also shine especially bright due to their cost. For just $10.99, you get 15 thick, fruity cookies to enjoy, leading many to claim that they're easy to overeat once they're purchased. Needless to say, it'll prove difficult to pass up the new dessert when you visit Costco's evolving bakery section, which is poised for plenty of other exciting changes in 2026.
Early reactions to the Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookies at Costco
The new Raspberry Filled Sugar Cookie has already drawn plenty of feedback from Costco diehards who have given it a try or are eager to do so. For starters, the cookies' raspberry filling is notably tart, something that is either incredibly enticing or a mild turnoff depending on whether you enjoy sour foods. While the pastry is marketed as a cookie, some like Instagram user @CostcoHotFinds have described the treat as more of a "fruit tart" in terms of its composition. However, the buttery crust (along with the powdered sugar that lies on top) helps the new Costco item maintain its unique cookie qualities.
Some have already begun speculating about ways to make the pastry even more delicious. Most notably, commenters have suggested that either chilling the cookies or, even better, throwing them in the air fryer, can help give them a firmer texture — one thing that some consumers say they desperately need. Plus, if you have already picked out the best air fryer for your needs and are ready to make great use of it, putting the cookies in for a few minutes and then topping them with scoops of vanilla ice cream (or turning them into ice cream sandwiches) can further solidify the cookies' spot as one of the best items in Costco's bakery.