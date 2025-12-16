How To Choose The Right Air Fryer Size For Your Kitchen

Another thing to keep in mind when choosing an air fryer is what you're planning to cook in it. Want to air fry an entire chicken? Sure, you can do it, as long as your air fryer is large enough to hold it. For a fryer-sized chicken (about three pounds), a 5-quart air fryer should work just fine. If you go with a bigger bird like a 5-pound roaster or are bold enough to consider a turkey breast, you may need to upsize to something like the Nuwave Brio Plus 8-quart air fryer. As Clare Andrews pointed out, " ... Different foods need different spaces. For example, a whole chicken, joints of meat, cakes — they tend to need larger, single-cavity air fryers. Your chips, wings, [and] veg[etables] all work well in medium sizes."

Andrews also recommended multitaskers to consider a dual-zone air fryer. If a dual-zone or extra-large model is out of your budget, though, don't let that put you off the idea of air fryers. According to Andrews, "For most households on a budget, a 4 to 5.5-liter air fryer is the best value. It can be large enough for meals, [yet] still compact and affordable."