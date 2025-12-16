How To Choose The Right Air Fryer Size For Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've yet to purchase an air fryer, you're not alone: YouGov reports that only one-third of Americans use this appliance on a weekly basis, while a survey by market research firm Circana found that about 40% have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon. If you're not all that familiar with it, it doesn't actually "fry" foods since it cooks via convection baking, but if you think of it as a companion to your microwave, you may decide to pull the trigger on purchasing the trendy kitchen tool. Before doing so, however, you'll first need to determine how large you need it. Air fryer blogger Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook 15 Minute Feasts," told The Takeout that size really does matter.
Andrews suggested that if you'll be cooking solo, you should probably stick with a smaller one (1.5 to 3 liters, which is about the same in quarts). For two people, go with a mid-range one (3.5 to 5 liters), and opt for something larger (5.5 to 7 liters) for a household of four. If you regularly feed a larger crowd, however, there are also super-sized air fryers over 7 liters in capacity. "The more people you cook for, the more space you need to prevent overcrowding, which can affect crispiness. It's always best to do your research first," advised Andrews.
Usage may also affect your air fryer size needs
Another thing to keep in mind when choosing an air fryer is what you're planning to cook in it. Want to air fry an entire chicken? Sure, you can do it, as long as your air fryer is large enough to hold it. For a fryer-sized chicken (about three pounds), a 5-quart air fryer should work just fine. If you go with a bigger bird like a 5-pound roaster or are bold enough to consider a turkey breast, you may need to upsize to something like the Nuwave Brio Plus 8-quart air fryer. As Clare Andrews pointed out, " ... Different foods need different spaces. For example, a whole chicken, joints of meat, cakes — they tend to need larger, single-cavity air fryers. Your chips, wings, [and] veg[etables] all work well in medium sizes."
Andrews also recommended multitaskers to consider a dual-zone air fryer. If a dual-zone or extra-large model is out of your budget, though, don't let that put you off the idea of air fryers. According to Andrews, "For most households on a budget, a 4 to 5.5-liter air fryer is the best value. It can be large enough for meals, [yet] still compact and affordable."