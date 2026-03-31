How Jacques Pépin Transforms Leftover Bread Into Cheap Savory Pancakes

While many will say using stale sourdough for French toast is the best use of leftover bread, the thing that's so enticing about these bread pancakes is that it creates an incredibly unique dish that isn't confined to an identity as a breakfast food. Plus, similar to okonomiyaki (a savory pancake native to Osaka, the "Kitchen of Japan") you can customize the simple recipe to better suit your tastes. Jacques Pépin suggests adding sour cream to the top of his savory pancakes once they're done, but that's far from the only feasible add-on.

You can lean on savory breakfast items like bacon or sausage if you're using the bread pancakes as a direct substitute for standard pancakes. In the same vein, you can add some shredded cheddar cheese or ham to better accentuate the ingredients this recipe shares with omelets. Alternatively, you can find ingredients that are popular either on or in other savory pancake recipes, like kimchi, a Korean ingredient that's also incredible on top of steak.

Beyond add-ons, you can tailor the bread you're using to better suit the recipe. While any type of bread will work, high-quality breads or ones with special flavors can be true game changers for Pépin's signature flapjacks. Using breads like fresh jalapeno cheddar or Italian herb is especially smart, as they will do a great job of amplifying the recipe's savory quality.

Static Media owns and operates both The Takeout and Tasting Table.