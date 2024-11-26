Upgrade Basic Steak With One Tangy Ingredient

For meat lovers, there's something truly unbeatable about a perfectly seared, juicy, tender pink steak seasoned simply with salt and pepper, the feeling of pure satisfaction coming with each bite is just divine. But if you're looking to elevate the flavors and add some more excitement, especially since too many bites of that rich, fatty meat can become a bit overwhelming, kimchi is the answer. This tangy ingredient brings a sort of balance you might not have realized was missing that can make each bite of a basic steak even more enchanting.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented vegetable dish rich in probiotics and remains essential to Korean cuisine. Fermented with ingredients like salt, scallions, garlic, ginger, chili powder, sugar, fish sauce or shrimp paste, and gochujang, kimchi has a vibrant, spicy, and tangy flavor with a hint of funkiness from fermentation. The dish is now appreciated worldwide and is lining grocery store shelves across the U.S. Made with different vegetables, including napa cabbage, radish, and scallions, kimchi can be enjoyed as a side dish, stir-fried, or added to soups and stews.

In Korean cuisine, kimchi has always paired well with meat, especially beef and steak cuts. If you've ever been to a Korean barbecue, you'll notice it's always served with an assortment of unlimited kimchi. Diners savor their sizzling meat, like beef bulgogi or marinated and unmarinated steak cuts, with kimchi, often alternating bites or wrapping them together in lettuce leaves with slices of chili and garlic along with various dipping sauces. Today, we'll show you the many ways to incorporate the flavorful kimchi into your steak for a powerful kick.