Meatloaf Gets A Savory Lift With This Salty Canned Addition

It's not enough to simply open a can of corned beef or Spam and add it to your meatloaf mixture. Both have distinct textures that may first require some finessing. Classic Spam is firm and doesn't crumble well, while canned corned beef can have consistencies ranging from grainy and chunky to mushy, depending on the manufacturer. That may differ from the texture of the ground meat you're using in your loaf. As Erica Blaire Roby notes, "People notice texture changes, and it can also make a meatloaf fall apart during cooking, too." Her solution is simple and straightforward: "Grind, grind, grind!"

Grinding the corned beef or Spam may seem like an unnecessary extra step, but Roby urges you to take it. "It is really important to grind the corned beef or Spam first, so the textures match and the flavor is distributed evenly," she explains. You can use any number of methods to grind these two products, from forks and mashers to food processors and meat grinders, but keep in mind that each approach delivers different results.

Forks and knives or mashers will produce a coarser, more shredded consistency, while electrical appliances may give you something akin to a spread. Once you've ground the meat, add it to your meatloaf mix. Enjoy the positive response from family and friends alike, all the while delighting in the fact that they might never know that your savory secret ingredient actually came from a can.