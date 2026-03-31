Meatloaf Gets A Savory Lift With This Salty Canned Addition
You've followed your mom's meatloaf recipe to the letter. You've avoided major meatloaf prep mistakes, like over-mixing, and you've added can't-fail ingredients like crushed crackers, which make meatloaf extra tender and juicy. So why does your finished result lack the rich savoriness of a classic homemade meatloaf? Well, Erica Blaire Roby has some thoughts. The founder, owner, and pitmaster at Blue Smoke Blaire BBQ and Food Network's "Master of Cue" champion tells The Takeout that the solution to your meatloaf malaise is found in a can.
"Mixing in canned corned beef or even something like Spam adds salt, fat, and deeper savory flavor," says Roby, who calls such additions a "game changer." Both products have come to the rescue in many different recipes. Canned corned beef can be used in any number of creative ways, from tacos to casseroles, while Spam's versatility is proven through countless recipes, including as a bacon substitute in an umami-loaded grilled cheese. Best of all, both are relatively low in cost — a 12-ounce tin of Spam Classic costs around $5 or less, and the same amount of canned corned beef is closer to $3.
Do this before adding canned corned beef or Spam to meatloaf
It's not enough to simply open a can of corned beef or Spam and add it to your meatloaf mixture. Both have distinct textures that may first require some finessing. Classic Spam is firm and doesn't crumble well, while canned corned beef can have consistencies ranging from grainy and chunky to mushy, depending on the manufacturer. That may differ from the texture of the ground meat you're using in your loaf. As Erica Blaire Roby notes, "People notice texture changes, and it can also make a meatloaf fall apart during cooking, too." Her solution is simple and straightforward: "Grind, grind, grind!"
Grinding the corned beef or Spam may seem like an unnecessary extra step, but Roby urges you to take it. "It is really important to grind the corned beef or Spam first, so the textures match and the flavor is distributed evenly," she explains. You can use any number of methods to grind these two products, from forks and mashers to food processors and meat grinders, but keep in mind that each approach delivers different results.
Forks and knives or mashers will produce a coarser, more shredded consistency, while electrical appliances may give you something akin to a spread. Once you've ground the meat, add it to your meatloaf mix. Enjoy the positive response from family and friends alike, all the while delighting in the fact that they might never know that your savory secret ingredient actually came from a can.