Meatloaf ranks right up there with other tried and true comfort food classics, although it really won't be all that comforting (or tasty) if it comes out too dry. If you're using ground beef, one major meatloaf mistake you might make is choosing extra-lean meat, while turkey meatloaf could be dry or tough unless you add moisturizing ingredients like eggs, oats, or mushrooms. Ina Garten advocates for the foolproof hack of baking meatloaf in a water bath to keep it moist, but Erica Blaire Roby, winner of Season 2 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," has another idea.

Roby, who is also the founder, owner, and champion pitmaster at Blue Smoke Blaire BBQ, suggests stirring crushed crackers into the mix to take the place of the more typical breadcrumbs. She recommends one type of cracker in particular, declaring: "Ritz crackers are a great swap for breadcrumbs because their buttery texture makes meatloaf extra moist and flavorful." The reason why cracker crumbs help meatloaf retain moisture is because they absorb the juices from the meat as well as those of any liquidy ingredients used (eggs, ketchup, et cetera). Instead of evaporating, the liquid stays inside the loaf where it belongs. As Roby says of the cracker-for-breadcrumb substitution, "You can usually use them 1:1, but make sure to crush them well."