How To Make Turkey Meatloaf That Isn't Dry Or Tough

Once you start regularly cooking with ground turkey, it won't take long to see the problem with it: it dries out really quickly. The problem is so bad that some people have given up on ground turkey entirely and fatalistically mark it destined to come out tough and tasteless no matter what. Is it actually possible to make a super juicy turkey burger, or are you stuck with beef?

For answers, we consulted Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. Stevens is an optimist when it comes to ground turkey. She claims the secret lies in the other ingredients you mix in with the meat while cooking. "I use dark meat ground turkey and stir in eggs, ketchup, chopped mushrooms, oats, and fresh parsley," Stevens told The Takeout. "The combination keeps it juicy without feeling heavy." That all sounds great, but are ingredients the only thing worth keeping an eye on? Turns out preparation is also key. "The key is mixing gently and baking just until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. A ketchup glaze can also help lock in moisture."