The Easy Way To Make Super Juicy Turkey Burgers On The Grill
Swapping out ground beef for turkey can make for a leaner and more economical burger, but there is one significant downside — and no, we're not talking about a tendency to blow up, since as far as we're aware, an episode involving an exploding turkey burger only happened once. The main problem with turkey burgers is that they can be drier than one of Winston Churchill's martinis (the former prime minister was no fan of vermouth). Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," explains that this happens because "Turkey is lean — especially the breast meat — so it doesn't have the fat cushion that beef does." For this reason, she says, you need to take extra care when grilling turkey burgers.
In Gentile's opinion, overcooking turkey burgers is what makes them so dry. "Home grillers often treat it like beef, but turkey needs a gentle touch, medium heat, and close attention," she told us. Her suggestion is to cook the burgers using indirect heat. Turn the burgers just once while cooking, then use a thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit — the USDA-approved safe minimum temperature for turkey.
At this point, you'll need to sear the burgers on both sides (flipping once again) because, as Gentile said, this "creates a bit of crust without overcooking the center." Her other suggestions include not "smashing" or pressing the turkey burgers, using a meat thermometer to check the temperature (always a good idea no matter what you're cooking), and keeping an eye on the grill while you're cooking.
Added ingredients can help make a turkey burger less dry
One way to make a moister turkey burger, besides cooking it correctly, is to add some type of binder such as breadcrumbs or panko, mayonnaise, or egg yolk. (You could also mix flax seeds with water for a two-ingredient egg replacement.) According to Maricel Gentile, binders "don't just hold the shape, they lock in moisture." She warns, though, that if you overdo it with either, your burgers may more closely resemble meatballs or meatloaf. "Keep it just enough to support the patty, not dominate it," she advises. Gentile prefers to pan-fry one patty to test it before grilling the rest.
Other ingredients Gentile suggests adding to the turkey burgers before grilling include grated onion, sautéed mushrooms, and shredded zucchini, as she says these vegetables provide "moisture without mess." Coconut milk, too, can be used for a tropical touch.
Burger toppings can also alleviate the dryness of a cooked turkey burger. Semi-liquid condiments like ketchup and mustard are useful for adding moisture, as are aioli, guacamole, salsa, and melted cheese. Tomatoes are a classic topping choice — Gentile likes to roast hers first, although if you prefer them raw, they'll still bring plenty of moisture. She also advocates for kimchi, caramelized onions, and grilled pineapple. (If you add the last one to a coconut milk-enhanced patty, you'll have created a piña colada burger.) Her favorite turkey burger toppings, however, are sriracha mayonnaise, smashed avocado, and banana ketchup. "Something sweet, something spicy, something creamy — it's the balance that keeps every bite joyful," she explained.