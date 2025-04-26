The Easy Way To Make Super Juicy Turkey Burgers On The Grill

Swapping out ground beef for turkey can make for a leaner and more economical burger, but there is one significant downside — and no, we're not talking about a tendency to blow up, since as far as we're aware, an episode involving an exploding turkey burger only happened once. The main problem with turkey burgers is that they can be drier than one of Winston Churchill's martinis (the former prime minister was no fan of vermouth). Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," explains that this happens because "Turkey is lean — especially the breast meat — so it doesn't have the fat cushion that beef does." For this reason, she says, you need to take extra care when grilling turkey burgers.

In Gentile's opinion, overcooking turkey burgers is what makes them so dry. "Home grillers often treat it like beef, but turkey needs a gentle touch, medium heat, and close attention," she told us. Her suggestion is to cook the burgers using indirect heat. Turn the burgers just once while cooking, then use a thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit — the USDA-approved safe minimum temperature for turkey.

At this point, you'll need to sear the burgers on both sides (flipping once again) because, as Gentile said, this "creates a bit of crust without overcooking the center." Her other suggestions include not "smashing" or pressing the turkey burgers, using a meat thermometer to check the temperature (always a good idea no matter what you're cooking), and keeping an eye on the grill while you're cooking.