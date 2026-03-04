No More Dry Meatloaf — Ina Garten Uses This Foolproof Hack

Most home cooks have a recipe or two they keep in their back pocket for those cozy, rainy-day meals, but meatloaf sadly isn't one of them for many. The primary reason people sleep on the rich and savory comfort food is typically that, at some point in their lives, they have had a rendition of the dish that was devoid of moisture, and nobody wants to experience that more than once. Drying out the meat is an all too common mistake that's ruining your meatloaf, but thanks to Ina Garten's straightforward hack, dehydrated meatloaf never needs to sully your dinner plate again.

The genius of this technique is that it has nothing to do with the ingredients incorporated into the dish. Instead, once the Barefoot Contessa pops it into the oven, she fills a pan with hot water and sets it on a rack directly under it. The water evaporating from the pan surrounds the meatloaf with humidity, ensuring that the meat won't dry out while it bakes.

Not only does this hack save you from experiencing a dry bite, but it also keeps the meatloaf from cracking on the outside, preserving its visual appeal. Still, Garten isn't a kitchen newbie by any means, and putting a pan of hot water under the dish isn't the only way she makes sure it comes out juicy and tender. The water will save a meatloaf that might otherwise come out sapped of moisture, but there are more methods of preventing it from drying out.