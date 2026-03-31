The Jersey Mike's Loaded BLT Sandwich That Can Be Yours With This Ordering Trick

It doesn't seem like there's any easy way to pinpoint exactly where this modification originated, but there is one point that makes sense. Pregnant folks are told to steer clear of things like deli meat to reduce the risk of Listeria exposure, but since bacon is a cooked product, it's generally considered okay to consume in moderation. (Just be sure it's thoroughly cooked before you enjoy it.) Pickle cravings also sometimes come alongside pregnancy, which would explain the vinegar-heavy toppings. That being said, it's not like you're required to be pregnant for this sandwich to be any good; you just have to love salt, acid, and fat all at once to be a fan of this one.

This is one of those modifications that's easy to accomplish by clicking a few buttons in the app or online. All you need to do is modify the BLT (which is conveniently listed as the #1 on its menu). It's hard not to like a BLT to begin with, so adding a little extra flavor (whether you're pregnant or not) is sure to please pretty much anybody.