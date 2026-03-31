The Jersey Mike's Loaded BLT Sandwich That Can Be Yours With This Ordering Trick
Jersey Mike's sandwiches have a tendency to go viral thanks to the fact that they're endlessly customizable. One particular Jersey Mike's concoction that took off late last year was called the "Pregnancy Sub," which was a take on the ever-classic BLT. A BLT is about as simple as it gets since there's only bacon, lettuce, and tomato as the main ingredients (with mayo playing an unspoken supporting role), so there's plenty of room for interpretation here.
@lindsarnold
SO GOOD! Will be ordering again asap 😍 here's what to order- BLT on rosemary parm bread + have it made mike's way then add- mayo, banana peppers, pickles, and pepper relish 🙌🏼 #jerseymikes #jerseymikesorder #jerseymikespregnancyorder #pregnancycraving #pregnant
The modifications that were highlighted in some recent TikTok videos made the sandwiches "Mike's Way," which adds oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, and salt, then finishes it with acid in the form of pickles, banana peppers, and chopped pepper relish. The bread choice is important too, as people ordered this sub on Jersey Mike's rosemary Parmesan bread. It's a celebration of salt, fat, and a whole lot of acid, which makes for an undoubtedly flavorful sandwich. (Now it's gotten me curious, but that's probably because I haven't had lunch yet.)
Why this souped-up BLT is called the Pregnancy Sub
It doesn't seem like there's any easy way to pinpoint exactly where this modification originated, but there is one point that makes sense. Pregnant folks are told to steer clear of things like deli meat to reduce the risk of Listeria exposure, but since bacon is a cooked product, it's generally considered okay to consume in moderation. (Just be sure it's thoroughly cooked before you enjoy it.) Pickle cravings also sometimes come alongside pregnancy, which would explain the vinegar-heavy toppings. That being said, it's not like you're required to be pregnant for this sandwich to be any good; you just have to love salt, acid, and fat all at once to be a fan of this one.
This is one of those modifications that's easy to accomplish by clicking a few buttons in the app or online. All you need to do is modify the BLT (which is conveniently listed as the #1 on its menu). It's hard not to like a BLT to begin with, so adding a little extra flavor (whether you're pregnant or not) is sure to please pretty much anybody.