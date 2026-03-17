How To Reduce The Risk Of Listeria Exposure

Listeria is a strain of bacteria responsible for food poisoning symptoms that can leave you swearing off certain foods for the foreseeable future. It's a prolific little bug; found everywhere in the environment. If you're exposed to Listeria bacteria, you can develop Listeriosis and find yourself experiencing symptoms that can range from uncomfortable to severe (and potentially dangerous if you're in at-risk groups like pregnant women and people over 65).

There are two types of Listeriosis, a mild version that causes gastrointestinal symptoms and only lasts a couple of days, and invasive Listeriosis with more severe symptoms like headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, convulsions, and confusion. Food is one of the major sources of Listeria exposure, especially products like unpasteurized dairy, deli meats, and fresh fruits. While not every food contains concerning levels of Listeria — just 1,250 people are infected every year in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control — it can be deadly.

Contamination can happen when foods encounter bacteria via cross-contamination during production or processing, thanks to unwashed hands, surfaces, equipment, or close contact with other tainted food. Listeria is also tricky for a couple of reasons – it can survive cold storage like refrigeration and freezing, and spreads easily in places like the grocery store deli. The window of time for the onset of Listeriosis symptoms is wide; gastrointestinal issues can start within a few hours, but sometimes they don't appear for up to six weeks after eating contaminated food. However, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of getting Listeriosis using straightforward strategies that revolve around food choices, prep, and storage.