The Wasteful Baking Mistake That Throws Money In The Trash

If you're anything like me, the urge to bake can come quite suddenly and trigger a "bake now, worry later" mood that ends with a lot of leftover ingredients, dough, and baked goods. I've been known to rush off to the shop without checking what I already have first, leading to unnecessary purchases. But even when I'm not being irresponsible, some things are just out of my control — like having to buy whole cartons of cream or buttermilk when I only need a little bit for my recipe.

If any of these things ever happen to you, there's something you need to know: Throwing away your unused baking goods is just throwing away your money. But it doesn't need to be that way, and forcing yourself to bake another batch of cookies or eat more cake isn't the only way to fix it. To avoid overspending when baking at home, all you need to do is freeze what you don't use or don't eat.

That might sound a bit obvious, but the real trick here is knowing just how many baking items are freezable. You can freeze a lot of unused ingredients as they are. You can also freeze doughs and bake them later, or freeze finished products and thaw them whenever you want a snack. The only caveat is that you need to know which method is best for what you're baking — but we've got your back.