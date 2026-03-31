Although there are foods Guy Fieri avoids at all costs, the celebrity chef, TV host, and restaurateur is still pretty adventurous when it comes to trying new flavors. The California native has explored Europe and devoured a lot of market staples there, including croissants, gyros, and prosciutto. He has also enjoyed some of the flavors of Asian cuisine, including sushi-grade tuna and soba noodles. But if you ask Fieri which country is his favorite when it comes to the most affordable yet delicious finds, he won't hesitate to name Mexico.

"We spent a lot of time in Mexico — love it there," Fieri told Travel + Leisure while recalling his family trips there. They frequented Colima and Jalisco during their vacations, and Guy fell in love with the local food. "You can taste the difference in the fruit in Mexico," he said. Aside from fruits, there's no shortage of Mexican cuisine staples, including beans, tortillas, corn, and chiles. But it's important to note that while food is plentiful there, it's also expensive — locals note that food prices have gone up from 2025 to 2026— and brand-name items, especially those from the United States and elsewhere, are mostly for tourists coming from high-income countries, like Fieri, whose net worth is $100 million. However, that also doesn't mean you can't enjoy delicious food in Mexico.