Every Kinder's Sauce Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best
Founded by the late John Kinder of California, Kinder's is a brand that features handcrafted seasonings, marinades, and sauces. I spotted quite a few Kinder's sauces on store shelves, and after trying a few, found myself pleasantly surprised. Many of them tasted great, and though the brand's ingredients aren't the cleanest I've come across, they tend to fare much better than the ingredients I've spotted on some other sauce labels. With all of the positive aspects of Kinder's sauces considered, I was curious — do all Kinder's sauces taste good? And if so, which are the best?
In the upcoming post, I'm embarking on a flavorful journey to discover which Kinder's sauces are hot and which are not. I'm giving you all the details, including important nutritional stats for each, along with other noteworthy information, such as key ingredients, overall flavor, and more. Sound interesting? If so, keep on reading as I rank 12 Kinder sauce flavors from worst to best.
12. Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce Dip
Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip comes priced at $4.98 per 15 ½-ounce bottle, and though not a part of Kinder's seemingly more sophisticated Gold Label series, it still contains a variety of interesting ingredients. Expect to find ground chipotle pepper, natural black cherry flavor, cherry powder, and ground red pepper in the mix alongside other additions, including caramel coloring, xanthan gum, cultured dextrose, and more. Per every 2 tablespoons, Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip contains 60 calories, 12 grams of added sugar, and 14 grams of carbohydrates.
Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce Dip was a total disappointment for me. Despite its bold title, this sauce was anything but robust in terms of flavor. Its taste was so weak; there was little to no chipotle flavor, and I had trouble picking up any cherry essence at all. Expect a flavor profile that is very sweet with a touch of random heat — despite its mundane flavor, Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce Dip is actually the spiciest Kinder's sauce on the list.
Would I recommend Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ Wing Sauce Dip? Not at all. Though its name would imply a scrumptiously bold and fruity sauce, it fell flat, landing itself, ironically, as one of the most uninteresting Kinder sauces I've tried.
11. Kinder's Honey Hot BBQ Sauce
Kinder's Honey Hot BBQ Sauce comes in a 15 ½-ounce bottle and goes for $3.98 at my local mart. Its ingredients include tomato purée, brown sugar, yellow mustard, red jalapeno purée, honey, natural smoke flavor, ground red pepper, xanthan gum, caramel color, and more. Per every 2 tablespoons, expect 60 calories, 14 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of added sugar.
Kinder's Honey Hot BBQ Sauce is okay, but it's certainly not something I'd make my go-to when it comes to hot honey. The taste is very honey-forward — I can definitely tell they used natural honey in the recipe, and a lot of it. And though I love Kinder's Honey Hot BBQ Sauce's naturally sweet flavor, there was little to no heat. If I could change the recipe at all, I'd recommend adding a bit more kick in terms of heat and seasoning.
Overall, Kinder's Honey Hot BBQ Sauce was a bit of a letdown, especially compared to others in the lineup. Instead of spending $4 on this Kinder's grab, it might be better to consider using staple ingredients to whip up your own hot honey at home – the taste will likely be much better, and it may save you money in the long run.
10. Kinder's Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce
Kinder's Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce comes in a smaller bottle than most in the lineup, at only 13.2 ounces, and comes with a stiffer price tag too, at $4.98 per bottle. It lists water, soybean oil, sugar, cultured dextrose, garlic powder, xanthan gum, gum acacia, and caramel color as part of its makeup, and offers 90 calories, 3 grams of added sugar, and 6 grams of carbohydrates per 2 tablespoons.
I didn't like Kinder's Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce much, but that's not to say you won't. Though not something I'd buy on the regular, I can't help but think other people would dig the sauce more than I do. You see, I'm not big into creamy garlic flavors — the taste would have to be exceptional for me to really get into it. As for Kinder's Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce, I felt it didn't contain nearly enough garlic, which could be expected, given the fact that it only lists "garlic powder" rather than minced garlic as a part of its ingredients. I also didn't like the "butter" flavor; though listed as natural on the label, its taste seemed anything but.
I think fans of Parmesan garlic will dig Kinder's Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce. Although it certainly doesn't deliver the same great taste as real garlic butter (I love making garlic butter with a spicy edge at home), I suppose it could suffice as a quick substitute over chicken and steak.
9. Kinder's Bourbon Peach BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip
Kinder's Bourbon Peach BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip is a very uniquely flavored option — though not as expensive as sauces in the Kinder's Gold Label series, it comes priced slightly higher than a few of the others, at $4.98 per 15 ½-ounce bottle. It contains many of the ingredients the other Kinder's BBQ options do, along with a few surprising additions tomato purée, brown sugar, peach puree, bourbon reduction, natural smoke flavor, and caramel coloring are all a part of the mix. As far as nutrition facts go, Kinder's Bourbon Peach BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip contains 50 calories per 2 tablespoons, along with 10 grams of added sugar and 14 grams of carbohydrates.
Kinder's Bourbon Peach BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip might sound good at first blush, but its flavor didn't translate the way I thought it would. Don't get me wrong, this sauce is very bold — unlike Kinder's Black Cherry Chipotle BBQ, it isn't shy about showing off its fruity undertones. Still, I found the peach flavor in Kinder's Bourbon Peach BBQ Wing Sauce and Dip to be a little too front and center; its obnoxious peachiness actually made it hard for me to truly enjoy the sauce.
It's possible that people who really (really) love peach flavors will dig this one. As for me, I'd rather skip it and opt for better-tasting BBQ varieties on the list.
8. Kinder's Gold Label Bourbon Apple BBQ Sauce
Kinder's Gold Label Bourbon Apple BBQ Sauce is a part of Kinder's Gold Label series, and is advertised as being an awesome addition to wings, ribs, and chicken tenders. Because of its gold label designation, I paid a bit more for it than other varieties on the list — it cost me $5.98 for a 15 ½-ounce bottle.
This particular flavor contains interesting ingredients not often found in many store-bought BBQ sauces, including apple purée concentrate, apple juice concentrate, and bourbon reduction. Other additions include natural smoke flavor, Worcestershire sauce, cultured dextrose, caramel color, and xanthan gum. Per 2 tablespoons, you'll get 60 calories, 12 grams of added sugar, and 15 grams of carbohydrates.
Kinder's Gold Label Bourbon Apple BBQ Sauce shocked me at first — its taste is very in your face and extremely sweet. I initially took that as a bad thing; having tasted so many delicious, well-balanced Kinder's sauces, this one stuck out like a sore thumb. Still, after another bite — and then another — I came to realize that this sauce could actually be useful for quite a few foods, despite not being as versatile as the others. Its rich apple-y flavor would lend itself perfectly to burgers — I'm thinkin' a little pepper jack cheese, grilled onion, and bacon would make delicious options to help balance its potent sweetness.
7. Kinder's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Kinder's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce comes in a 15.4-ounce bottle and goes for $4.98, making it only slightly more expensive than a few of the other Kinder's varieties on the list. Its ingredients include whole grain mustard, sugar, vinegar, tomato purée, brown sugar, yellow mustard, honey, corn starch, cultured dextrose, Worcestershire sauce, xanthan gum, and caramel color. In every 2-tablespoon serving, there are 70 calories, 14 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of added sugar.
Kinder's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce is a decent rendition of honey mustard — I say decent, because, once again, it's just a tad bit sweet for my liking. I get that honey mustard should be sweet, but I guess I was after a flavor that was more mustard-forward. If I had to describe the taste of Kinder's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, I'd say it's like honey and vinegar mixed together — certainly tangy and definitely not gross, but not exciting either.
I'd imagine Kinder's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce would go great with salty things, as I think the additional seasoning will help catapult its flavor. Chicken tenders, fries, or even a deli sandwich might benefit from the addition of this honey-infused Kinder's sauce.
6. Kinder's Sweet and Sour Wing Sauce and Dip
Kinder's Sweet and Sour Wing Sauce and Dip comes in a larger bottle than most sauces from the Kinder's brand at 16.8 ounces per bottle. It costs $4.98 and contains ingredients like seasoned rice vinegar, garlic purée, jalapeño pepper purée, cultured dextrose, pineapple juice powder, ginger, xanthan gum, and more. Expect this sweet and sour pick to be on the sugarier side compared to other Kinder's varieties; it contains 100 calories, 22 grams of sugar, and 24 carbohydrates in only 2 tablespoons.
Despite its overly sugary composition, Kinder's Sweet and Sour Wing Sauce and Dip came as a pleasant surprise. Though not as robust in flavor as some of the other store-bought sweet and sour sauce options I've tried, Kinder's version of this versatile dip tastes refreshingly natural. I could definitely taste the ginger used in the recipe, and I love that a lot of its sweetness seems to come from pineapple juice.
Overall, I consider Kinder's Sweet and Sour Wing Sauce and Dip to be a win for its category. While not my favorite of the bunch, I could see myself grabbing a bottle of it for crispy homemade egg rolls or to pour over Asian chicken.
5. Kinder's Original Mild BBQ Sauce
Kinder's Original Mild BBQ Sauce costs $3.98 per 15 ½-ounce bottle. It contains many of the classic BBQ ingredients you'd expect, including tomato purée, brown sugar, vinegar, sugar, salt, corn starch, natural smoke flavor, Worcestershire sauce, caramel color, ground red pepper, xanthan gum, and more. Nutritionally speaking, expect 60 calories, 12 grams of added sugar, and 14 grams of carbohydrates per every 2 tablespoons.
Kinder's Original Mild BBQ Sauce is like the amateur version of the Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce — and if you're wondering if that's a good or bad thing, I'd say neither. In essence, Kinder's Original Mild BBQ Sauce is generally tasty; it features the perfect blend of flavors, making it a versatile option that you can put on just about anything. Having said that, I think it's a little mundane compared to other sauces on this list. Sure, it tastes good, but there are a few Kinder sauce options out there that could easily outperform Kinder's Original Mild BBQ Sauce in terms of flavor.
Overall, I'd say Kinder's Original Mild BBQ Sauce is scrumptiously average. For this reason, it lands itself a little lower on this Kinder's sauces list.
4. Kinder's Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce and Dip
Kinder's Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce and Dip goes for $4.98 per 14.2 ounce bottle and contains fewer ingredients than some of the others; expect only vinegar, red jalapeño purée, water, soybean oil, salt, sugar, garlic powder, spices, cultured dextrose, natural butter flavor, and a few other additions gracing its label. Nutritionally speaking, Kinder's Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce and Dip contains 50 calories per 2 tablespoons, along with 0 grams of added sugar and only 2 grams of carbohydrates, making it ideal for those looking to lower their sugar intake and carbs.
Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce and Dip is one of my favorite Kinder's sauces and will definitely become a part of my weekly rotation. Though it's simple enough to make your own customized buffalo sauce at home, I find Kinder's Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce and Dip to be the perfect balance of tangy heat. I've drizzled it over chicken wings with stunning results; even my husband approves. And considering the many uses for leftover buffalo sauce, I could see using this convenient, pre-made variety for multiple recipes whenever cravings strike.
Now, before you rush out to buy Kinder's Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce and Dip, keep in mind that it isn't very spicy, so if you're looking for heat, look elsewhere. Even so, this is one wing sauce I definitely recommend, especially when you don't feel up to making buffalo sauce from scratch.
3. Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce
Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce costs $3.98 for a 15.3-ounce bottle; it contains tomato purée, sugar, yellow mustard, molasses, xanthan gum, caramel color, ground mustard, and more. Per every 2 tablespoons, you'll get 50 calories, 10 grams of sugar, and 12 grams of carbohydrates — consequently, it is one of the least sugary Kinder's BBQ sauces on the list.
Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce really wowed me, and honestly, I didn't expect it to. I'm definitely a purist when it comes to BBQ sauce — I love deep, sweet, and smoky flavors, and gold sauces (also known as South Carolina BBQ) don't usually fit the bill. Even so, Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce is the exception, as it manages to strike just the right balance of sweet and tangy, without going overboard in either direction.
You can definitely taste mustard in Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce, but not overtly so — it still tastes like a proper BBQ sauce, making it an extremely versatile grab. I could see myself using Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce on ribs, pulled pork, baked beans, and more. I've already tried it on chicken several times, and received rave reviews from family members every time. What's even better is the cost — at only $4 a bottle and no high fructose corn syrup anywhere in sight, Kinder's Gold BBQ Sauce is one you'll always find on my grocery list.
2. Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce
Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce costs only $3.98 per 15.8-ounce bottle. It contains brown sugar, molasses, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tamarind, natural smoke flavor (includes natural hickory smoke flavor), and more as part of its ingredients. Per every 2 tablespoons, Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce contains 60 calories, 13 grams of added sugar, and 15 grams of carbohydrates.
One of the things I love about Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce is its true hickory flavor — its smoky profile and sticky-sweet taste meld together to make a complex yet simple BBQ sauce flavor. If I'm honest, I've been purchasing this sauce nearly every week for the past year. I love that Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce is deliciously affordable, isn't spicy, and can be used for multiple purposes.
Although I believe that the top Kinder's BBQ sauce selection has a leg up even on this one, don't let Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce fly under your radar. It's fantastic for ribs and chicken, and will likely prove a real winner for those who love brown sugar and naturally smoky flavors.
1. Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce
Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce is part of the Kinder's brand Gold Label series — like others from the Gold lineup, it comes with a sleek, attractive black label, which really helps it stand out from the others. According to the company's description, Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce is the company's boldest BBQ sauce yet; it contains brown sugar, tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce, caramel color, apple cider vinegar, cultured dextrose, dehydrated onion, chipotle pepper, xanthan gum, and more. Nutritionally speaking, expect 70 calories per every 2 tablespoons, along with 14 grams of added sugar and 17 grams of carbohydrates.
Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce tastes absolutely amazing — it's the kind of BBQ sauce you'll want to pull out on special occasions. It tastes like an amplified version of Kinder's Original BBQ Sauce; it features the same sweet and smoky profile, yet is notably more robust. After tasting Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce, I immediately slathered it over tender grilled drumsticks – it was nothing short of incredible. The sauce is nice and thick, clings to the meat well, and doesn't slide off during the cooking process. It also isn't spicy, so my kids ate happily without complaint.
All in all, Kinder's Gold Label Founder's Reserve BBQ Sauce is hands-down the best sauce from the Kinder's brand, in my opinion. Do yourself a favor and cop a bottle of it before your next cookout.
Methodology
The Kinder's sauces I tried for this piece are all ranked from worst to best on the basis of flavor. Though ingredients and nutrition facts are mentioned, they do not play a significant role in the Kinder's sauce ranking. Additionally, please note that this article only includes the Kinder's sauces available in my area; as always, prices, availability, and other details mentioned in this article are subject to change.