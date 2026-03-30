The Best Type Of Fish To Use For Homemade Fish Sandwiches

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Fish sandwiches are a perfect meal for the Lenten season when many folks avoid most types of meat, but not all varieties of fish are the best candidates. Fortunately, we were able to speak to none other than celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, Emmy and four-time James Beard Award winner and food equity and climate activist. He's also the recent co-author of the book "The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Recipes for a Sustainable Future." We asked him what the ideal fish for a fried fish sandwich was, and Zimmern had a clear answer.

"Cod is the gold standard," he says. Here's why he says the flavors and textures work so well for this preparation: "You want a fish that flakes cleanly, stays moist, and has a mild, slightly sweet flavor that won't fight the fryer or the toppings. Cod's structure holds up to frying without turning stringy or greasy, which is half the battle." In Zimmern's opinion, haddock is also right up there with cod, along with Arctic char, bass, hake, and snapper, to name a few.

Zimmern also says that part of the idea is that cod is sturdy enough to withstand the high heat of oil while containing enough fat to stay juicy. Since it's a mild and neutral fish, it plays well with any crusts, seasonings, and toppings. "Use something too delicate and it disappears," he says. "Too oily and you're eating a sponge. Oilier fish I love grilling, searing, or baking."