The Best Type Of Fish To Use For Homemade Fish Sandwiches
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Fish sandwiches are a perfect meal for the Lenten season when many folks avoid most types of meat, but not all varieties of fish are the best candidates. Fortunately, we were able to speak to none other than celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, Emmy and four-time James Beard Award winner and food equity and climate activist. He's also the recent co-author of the book "The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Recipes for a Sustainable Future." We asked him what the ideal fish for a fried fish sandwich was, and Zimmern had a clear answer.
"Cod is the gold standard," he says. Here's why he says the flavors and textures work so well for this preparation: "You want a fish that flakes cleanly, stays moist, and has a mild, slightly sweet flavor that won't fight the fryer or the toppings. Cod's structure holds up to frying without turning stringy or greasy, which is half the battle." In Zimmern's opinion, haddock is also right up there with cod, along with Arctic char, bass, hake, and snapper, to name a few.
Zimmern also says that part of the idea is that cod is sturdy enough to withstand the high heat of oil while containing enough fat to stay juicy. Since it's a mild and neutral fish, it plays well with any crusts, seasonings, and toppings. "Use something too delicate and it disappears," he says. "Too oily and you're eating a sponge. Oilier fish I love grilling, searing, or baking."
Andrew Zimmern's tips for making the best fried fish sandwiches
Andrew Zimmern also has some other useful tips when it comes to building a good fried fish sandwich. The secret to a perfect fish fry is in the dredge. According to Zimmern, "For cod, go light and crisp. A seasoned flour dredge with a cold beer batter or a simple cornstarch-rice flour mix gives you that shattering crust." Unlike the southern fried fish technique that relies on cornmeal, "Cod prefers something airy that lets it breathe," he explains.
When it comes to fresh or frozen fish, surprisingly, frozen is oftentimes the better option. "High-quality frozen-at-sea cod is often better than 'fresh' fish that's been sitting around for days. What matters is proper thawing and drying the fish well before breading so the crust adheres and fries clean," Zimmern advises.
As far as toppings that will upgrade your fish sandwich, he's a fan of the fresh crunch of cabbage or shredded lettuce, something to bring acid, such as pickles, and a creamy sauce like tartar or remoulade. American cheese is good for that gooey melty touch, and he prefers his fried fish sandwiches on a brioche or potato bun, ideally something soft and pillowy. While fish sandwiches are perfect for Lent, these tips are good year-round. Since quality cod can be found in the freezer section, there's no reason why you need to eat it only during spring.