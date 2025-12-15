Give Fried Fish A Texture Upgrade With This Southern Technique

Nothing says crispy, comforting, savory delight like a plate of fried fish. From batter-fried fish's origins among Spanish and Portuguese Jews in the 16th century, where battering and frying were used as a pre-refrigeration form of preservation, to Britain's beloved fish and chips with its own distinctive batter, to Japanese-style seafood tempura made with sesame oil, to fast food outlets like Long John Silvers, fried fish seems to have endless, and endlessly delicious, varieties. But if you're making fried fish at home, you might want to take some inspiration from the southern United States, and batter your fish in cornmeal for a crispy, crunchy, and slightly sweet seafood treat.

Cornmeal is a key ingredient in plenty of southern cooking, including the famous cornbread and its many delicious sweet and savory variations. Using it to batter fish likely started simply because cornmeal was readily available and inexpensive, but the technique has more than just convenience and affordability to recommend it. Battering your fried fish in cornmeal produces an especially crisp exterior, which pairs beautifully with the soft fish inside. The slightly sweeter flavor of cornmeal batter, compared to wheat flour batter, is also a nice contrasting taste.