Give Fried Fish A Texture Upgrade With This Southern Technique
Nothing says crispy, comforting, savory delight like a plate of fried fish. From batter-fried fish's origins among Spanish and Portuguese Jews in the 16th century, where battering and frying were used as a pre-refrigeration form of preservation, to Britain's beloved fish and chips with its own distinctive batter, to Japanese-style seafood tempura made with sesame oil, to fast food outlets like Long John Silvers, fried fish seems to have endless, and endlessly delicious, varieties. But if you're making fried fish at home, you might want to take some inspiration from the southern United States, and batter your fish in cornmeal for a crispy, crunchy, and slightly sweet seafood treat.
Cornmeal is a key ingredient in plenty of southern cooking, including the famous cornbread and its many delicious sweet and savory variations. Using it to batter fish likely started simply because cornmeal was readily available and inexpensive, but the technique has more than just convenience and affordability to recommend it. Battering your fried fish in cornmeal produces an especially crisp exterior, which pairs beautifully with the soft fish inside. The slightly sweeter flavor of cornmeal batter, compared to wheat flour batter, is also a nice contrasting taste.
Serve your cornmeal-battered fish in true southern style
While a basic cornmeal batter for frying fish is wonderful in and of itself, there are methods that can take it to the next level. Add in some heat, either from spices like black pepper or cayenne, or a few drops of your favorite hot sauce, for a spicy fried fish that's great on its own, or cooled slightly with fresh tartar sauce. If you prefer your fish without too much spice, you can also serve it with homemade cocktail sauce, adjusting the amount of horseradish and hot sauce to your preferred heat level.
As for what kind of meal to make with your cornmeal-battered fish, you have a few options. Cornmeal-battered fish makes for a great sandwich, with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato, and a side of fries and coleslaw. On the other hand, if you prefer a more leisurely dining experience with a knife and fork, feel free to serve your fish on its own, plated, with classic southern picnic-style sides like potato salad and collard greens. To keep with both southern tradition and the use of cornmeal, add some crisp and comforting cornmeal hushpuppies.