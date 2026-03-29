The Once-Popular Mall Steakhouse With Only One Remaining Location
While the return of 2000s-era fashion has meant a wave of nostalgia for old-school malls, Gen Z might not know that for many people in the '70s and '80s, a trip to the mall could mean eating a steak and some chocolate pudding in a restaurant decorated like a castle. Sound strange? If it does, no judgment. If it doesn't, you just might live in Columbus, Ohio, home of America's last branch of once-beloved chain York Steak House. Previously a fixture in shopping malls and other locations from Maine to Texas, York Steak House — and yes, Steak House is two words — was beloved for its hearty, affordable meals and distinctive medieval theme, which could be seen on its logo and it the dimly lit interiors with dark wood furnishings and heavy iron chandeliers.
The broader decline of malls hit York Steak House hard, and the chain quickly started shuttering locations in the 1980s, going from a height of nearly 200 locations to the sole remaining restaurant that remains today. Other old-school American steakhouses disappeared around the same time, including Beefsteak Charlie's, Valle's, and the formerly popular Lone Star Steakhouse, which is down to a single location in Guam. While some holdouts like Longhorn Steakhouse still sell millions of ribeyes, for those outside Columbus, York Steak House has been relegated to memory.
How the last York Steak House survives and thrives in Columbus today
While it's no longer part of a major chain, the last York Steak House is going strong in Columbus. Because it's well-known as "the last York Steak House," the restaurant still draws customers from around the country looking for a taste of nostalgia, as well as locals who keep coming back for steaks, seafood, and the restaurant's signature chocolate pudding for dessert.
While the salad bar was a relative newcomer that was not originally part of the York Steak House model, it was just one more thing that diners could enjoy. But in 2023, all of that was put at risk when the longtime owner of the Columbus York Steak House put the restaurant up for sale, and fans worried that its doors would shut. Luckily, York Steak House soon found a buyer in the form of the owners of another Columbus favorite, Starliner Diner. The new owners have kept fans happy by sticking to the things that they love, including the nostalgic decor, affordable prices, and cafeteria-style service.