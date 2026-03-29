The Once-Popular Mall Steakhouse With Only One Remaining Location

While the return of 2000s-era fashion has meant a wave of nostalgia for old-school malls, Gen Z might not know that for many people in the '70s and '80s, a trip to the mall could mean eating a steak and some chocolate pudding in a restaurant decorated like a castle. Sound strange? If it does, no judgment. If it doesn't, you just might live in Columbus, Ohio, home of America's last branch of once-beloved chain York Steak House. Previously a fixture in shopping malls and other locations from Maine to Texas, York Steak House — and yes, Steak House is two words — was beloved for its hearty, affordable meals and distinctive medieval theme, which could be seen on its logo and it the dimly lit interiors with dark wood furnishings and heavy iron chandeliers.

The broader decline of malls hit York Steak House hard, and the chain quickly started shuttering locations in the 1980s, going from a height of nearly 200 locations to the sole remaining restaurant that remains today. Other old-school American steakhouses disappeared around the same time, including Beefsteak Charlie's, Valle's, and the formerly popular Lone Star Steakhouse, which is down to a single location in Guam. While some holdouts like Longhorn Steakhouse still sell millions of ribeyes, for those outside Columbus, York Steak House has been relegated to memory.