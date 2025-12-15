The Remote Location Where You'll Find The Last Lone Star Steakhouse

If you had a hankering for meat in the late '90s, ideally served in a rootin' tootin' environment, the odds were good that Lone Star Steakhouse was on your mind. This chain, officially known as Lone Star Steakhouse and Saloon, was originally founded in North Carolina in 1989. It was a popular Texas-themed steak chain which reached its peak in 1998 with over 200 restaurants operating across the United States. Today, only a single, independent Lone Star Steakhouse remains and it's not in the chain's home state of North Carolina, or even in Texas; it's in the United States territory of Guam.

If you happen to be in Tamuning, Guam, either for business or pleasure, you can drop in on the last Lone Star Steakhouse and enjoy a menu of classic American favorites. Lone Star Steakhouse now bills itself as "Guam's favorite steakhouse" where it serves up not only steaks but burgers, sandwiches, fried onion appetizers, drinks, and more in its classic Texas-themed setting complete with cowboy murals on the walls. Moreover, it's located just outside Guam's international airport, so you can grab a meal after the long flight from the continental United States.