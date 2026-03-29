The Most Nutritious Bell Pepper Color You Can Buy

It's no secret that eating vegetables is healthy, but some veggies pack a far more powerful nutritional punch than others. For example, the overlooked watercress is the most nutritious vegetable in the world. And when it comes to bell peppers, the color of the brightly-toned capsicum determines how much bang you'll get for your buck, nutritionally speaking.

The bell peppers you'll find at the grocery store come in four primary colors: red, orange, yellow, and green. All of these brightly hued vegetables come from the same exact plant, a variety of Capsicum annuum, harvested at different levels of ripeness. The crunchy, mild-flavored peppers start out green and become redder and sweeter as they ripen. Green bell peppers are the least ripe and most bitter (making them the perfect pepper for elevating canned baked beans), while fully mature red bell peppers are the sweetest variety. However, the color of a bell pepper doesn't just influence flavor; it also impacts nutrition.

All bell peppers offer an impressive dose of vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, but red bell peppers are even more nutrient-rich than their cooler-toned counterparts. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of raw green bell pepper contains about 100 milligrams of vitamin C, while the same amount of raw red bell pepper packs in more than 140 milligrams. Red bell peppers also contain the highest dose of antioxidants, like beta-carotene, capsanthin, and luteolin, when compared to orange, yellow, and green varieties.