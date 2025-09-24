Elevate Canned Baked Beans With This Bell Pepper Variety

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Opening a can of baked beans is way more convenient than making them from scratch, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take a few additional moments to upgrade them with some extra ingredients. If you're into sweet and savory flavor pairings, you could add some canned pineapple or peaches (or even fresh peaches, if these juicy summer fruits are in season). If savory-on-savory is more your thing, though, Cape Crystal Brands food scientist Ed McCormick suggests using green bell peppers. McCormick — author of "Beginners Guide to Hydrocolloids: Understanding Food Thickening, Emulsification, Stabilizing, and Jellification" — recommended this addition to The Takeout, saying: "The fresh green pepper adds a brightness and crunch that offset the canned baked beans' sweetness and smokiness. It's also a new jolt of color."

Of course, you can also use yellow or red bell peppers, which are equally crunchy, although the color contrast will be less pronounced. They also have slightly different flavor profiles: Green peppers have more vegetal bitterness to them, while yellow peppers are sweeter, and the red ones are the sweetest of all. If you'd like a heat boost as well as a textural and visual one, you could always use a chile pepper like the fairly mild poblano or the more incendiary jalapeño. Still, the green bell pepper is likely to be the cheapest of these, so McCormick's favorite add-in may make for the most budget-friendly option for anyone who also doesn't want too much spice in their baked beans.