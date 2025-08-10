Upgrade Your Cookout Baked Beans With This Juicy Summer Fruit

When it comes to any dish where beans are the main ingredient instead of being background fare, it's hard to beat baked beans. They're simple, savory, and deliciously sweet. The navy beans typically used in baked beans are mild and creamy, and they work well with classic ingredients like brown sugar and molasses. They're a great warm weather side dish, and the sugary notes pair perfectly with ripe summer peaches. When you blend peaches into the sauce, stir in some chunks, or even add in a scoop of jam, the flavors mix together extremely well.

Peach baked beans may sound a little unusual, but it's actually not too uncommon of an ingredient. Fresh peaches show up in a lot of baked beans recipes, alongside ingredients like bacon, bourbon barbecue sauce, and maple syrup. Peaches are a seasonal summer fruit that tastes best through August, so finding great fresh peaches shouldn't be an issue for a summer cookout. However, you can also use peach preserves, frozen peaches, or canned peaches.