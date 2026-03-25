The Best Time To Add Glaze To An Oven Baked Ham (It Makes A Big Difference)

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With Easter just around the corner, some culinary gurus are gearing up to prep a flavorful lamb roast as the centerpiece of the holiday dinner table. Yet, most Americans opt for a shimmering glazed ham during the paschal season, and with good reason. Not only is it a more forgiving protein for those unfamiliar with cooking it, but it also serves as a much cheaper way to feed a crowd. However, as straightforward as baking a ham is, achieving that sweet, glossy sheen on the meat relies on impeccable timing.

The ideal time to glaze a ham is between 30 and 60 minutes before it reaches the desired temperature. Store-bought ham is typically pre-cooked and only needs to be warmed up to reveal its best qualities. A modest 7-pound spiral ham in a 325-degree Fahrenheit oven can reach 140 degrees internally (the USDA's recommended benchmark) in just over an hour at 10 minutes per pound, meaning you won't have to wait long to glaze it. Alternatively, a whole, bone-in 14-pound feast-worthy unit needs 15 to 18 minutes per pound to reach that temperature, so you'll want to wait at least two and a half to three and a half hours before putting the finishing touch on it.

If you glaze one of these big boys at the onset of cooking, the ham is likely to dry out after baking it uncovered for hours. Even worse, the sugary components of the glaze will burn if left in the oven that long. Alternatively, applying the glaze right when it comes out of the oven doesn't give it enough time to caramelize and obtain that shiny, eye-catching gleam.