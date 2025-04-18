Studding Your Ham Before Cooking Isn't The Hack You Think It Is

When you get a beautiful ham for a holiday, whether that's Christmas or Easter, you want to treat it right and avoid making any mistakes. It may seem more low-maintenance than a turkey — after all, most hams you buy at the supermarket have already been cooked, so you just have to warm them in the oven — but you still have to apply the glaze, tent it with foil so it doesn't bake uncovered, and maybe pour some hot water into the tray. You may or may not have gone to the trouble of studding your ham with cloves before, and it might seem like a tempting option. You want your dinner to be special, after all, and what could be more impressive than making your ham look like you spent hours in the kitchen perfecting its deliciousness? But if you've never done it before, there's no real reason to start now: It's a neat presentation choice, but not much more.

We talked to Geoffrey Zakarian, the chef behind City Harvest, in advance of the charity's upcoming gala, and asked him about studding ham. While he said that "it's a nice look," Zakarian also warned that the flavor of those cloves don't penetrate very deep. "So when you slice the ham, if you're going to use the clove, then you need to give a piece of fat with each ham slice. You have to cut it so that it's fat underneath the slice. Otherwise, it's a waste of time and cloves. Know what I mean? It's not going to penetrate that huge ham." He also suggested taking the cloves out before serving, noting, "If someone chews on a clove they'll never come to your house again. It's not a pleasant thing."