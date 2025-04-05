15 Mistakes You're Making When Cooking Ham

The potential ham-cooking mistakes you could make begin immediately, when you're at the grocery store perusing your ham options. Should you go for one of the bright, foil-wrapped hams? Something covered in shrink wrap? Or something altogether different?

First, it's important to realize that not all ham is the same, and there are big differences between types of hams (there's even Black Forest ham). Country hams are cured and salted, and best served with breakfast and in small quantities, as they're extremely salty. City hams are what you think of when you think of a holiday ham. They're pre-cooked and ready to heat through in the oven. You likely want a city ham, not a country ham.

Then, you need to choose the right cut of ham. You can go with a butt or shank ham. The butt will be fattier and more expensive. The shank will be larger and easier to carve. You can also choose between boneless and bone-in. Most chefs recommend bone-in hams as the bone provides flavor as well as moisture, and helps the ham retain its shape while cooking.