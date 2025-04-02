For Ultra Flavorful Roast Lamb, You'll Want To Prep The Day Before

Meat can be delicious on its own, but to bring out all of its potential for flavor, the secret is in the seasoning. As with all meat, the choice of when to season a hunk of lamb will impact the meat's texture and flavor. In an exclusive for The Takeout, Kareem El-Ghayesh — a James Beard-nominated chef from Austin's KG BBQ and an ambassador for the American Lamb Board — suggested, "For larger roasts, whole racks, or lamb leg, it's best to season ahead four hours or up to overnight."

El-Ghayesh explained that seasoning has two purposes: Tenderizing the meat, and creating a favorable crust. "If you give it time, [the salt] breaks down the meat, you have a more tender product, and you have flavor throughout the whole roast," he noted. "With dry rubs, it's very beneficial to season ahead of time because the salt draws out the moisture and you have a drier surface, which means a crispier crust."

The chef also warned that simply adding salt to your marinade is not enough; You need to separately salt the lamb, either before or after marinating, for the most flavor. "I would do the salt in layers," El-Ghayesh shared. "I would salt it and then marinate it, or vice versa, because almost always you're not going to get enough salt in your marinade. ... It's either, or: You can do the marinade and then sprinkle salt or salt then marinate."