For Ultra Flavorful Roast Lamb, You'll Want To Prep The Day Before
Meat can be delicious on its own, but to bring out all of its potential for flavor, the secret is in the seasoning. As with all meat, the choice of when to season a hunk of lamb will impact the meat's texture and flavor. In an exclusive for The Takeout, Kareem El-Ghayesh — a James Beard-nominated chef from Austin's KG BBQ and an ambassador for the American Lamb Board — suggested, "For larger roasts, whole racks, or lamb leg, it's best to season ahead four hours or up to overnight."
El-Ghayesh explained that seasoning has two purposes: Tenderizing the meat, and creating a favorable crust. "If you give it time, [the salt] breaks down the meat, you have a more tender product, and you have flavor throughout the whole roast," he noted. "With dry rubs, it's very beneficial to season ahead of time because the salt draws out the moisture and you have a drier surface, which means a crispier crust."
The chef also warned that simply adding salt to your marinade is not enough; You need to separately salt the lamb, either before or after marinating, for the most flavor. "I would do the salt in layers," El-Ghayesh shared. "I would salt it and then marinate it, or vice versa, because almost always you're not going to get enough salt in your marinade. ... It's either, or: You can do the marinade and then sprinkle salt or salt then marinate."
Why you should bring your cut to room temperature
Cuts of lamb come in various sizes, which means they have a range of cooking times. (One of the common mistakes people make with lamb chops is overcooking. And when it comes to sourcing grocery store versus butcher shop meat, you'll probably have more success with the latter.) Chef Kareem El-Ghayesh said it's best to bring larger cuts like lamb chops to room temperature before cooking. "If you're doing something larger that will be cooked to a medium, you should probably leave it out because once you start cooking it, it's really the challenge of developing the right color on the outside and getting it to the right temperature on the inside," El-Ghayesh advised. As a rule of thumb, he suggested letting large cuts of lamb come to room temperature for one to two hours.
On the other hand, if the lamb will be stewed, the meat will undergo enough heat exposure to cook all of the way through. "If you're doing a shoulder, something you're going to braise for a long time until it becomes tender, there's no point in leaving it out," he said. These tips are sure to reveal the benefit to using meat marinades — especially when it comes to lamb.