The One Step You Seriously Shouldn't Skip When Cooking Ham

If you've never cooked a ham before, then more than likely, anxiety is high, and the sheer weight to execute just might be debilitating. Nobody wants to serve up mediocre, dried-out ham to the family. That won't bode well for your reputation or for the family's collective taste buds, for that matter. Thankfully, there's a surefire plan for your ham to turn heads at your next group meal. You'll be good if you embrace this one step that often goes overlooked by home cooks: scoring.

It might sound like something only top chefs bother with, but skipping will kneecap your chances of success before they can even get off the ground. Scoring your ham, or lightly slicing the surface in a crisscross pattern, isn't just about making it look nice (though, if we're totally honest, it does make it look really fancy). Scoring increases the surface area of the fat layer and is the key to getting all that sweet, sticky glaze to soak into the meat and turn into the glossy, flavorful crust — which, more times than not, motivates you to go back for seconds. Skip it, and your ham risks being bland, rubbery, and dry.